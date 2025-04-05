The Bondsman season 1: Full list of cast explored

The Bondsman season 1, the first season of the action horror limited television series, premiered on Amazon Prime on April 3, 2025. Created by Grainger David, the show featured actors such as Kevin Bacon, Jennifer Nettles, Beth Grant, Maxwell Jenkins, and Jolene Purdy. It also featured other actors, which will be explored in detail in the subsequent paragraphs.
The plot of The Bondsman season 1 chronicles murdered bounty hunter Hub Halloran, who is resurrected from death by the Devil for serving a very specific purpose. The purpose is hunting, imprisoning, and sending back demons that have escaped Hell. The inability to do so would entail severe repercussions for Hub.
Primary cast of The Bondsman season 1
1) Kevin Bacon as Hub Halloran
Kevin Bacon plays the lead character of Hub Halloran in The Bondsman season 1. As previously mentioned, he is revived by the Devil after dying to aid in a mission of sending escaped demons back to Hell. However, besides this, Halloran also has other things to focus on, such as his journey of self-exploration leads him to rethink his life and all that is around him.
A Golden Globe winner, Kevin Bacon is best known for being part of projects such as Tremors (1990), Taking Chance (2009), and The Following (2013-2015)
2) Jennifer Nettles as Maryanne Dice
Jennifer Nettles plays Maryanne Dice, Hub's ex-wife. She is also his former performing partner in music. Maryanne partners up with Hub after he is resurrected and is later included in Hub's demon-hunting expeditions.
A Singer, songwriter, record producer, and actress by profession. Jennifer Nettles is best known for being part of shows such as Underground (2016), The Righteous Gemstones (2019-present), and Puppy Dog Pals (2020).
3) Beth Grant as Kitty
Beth Grant plays Kitty in The Bondsman season 1. She is Hub's relative and has a considerable stronghold in his life and activities. She also advises him on his life and is one of the few people who know about him working with the Devil.
Beth Grant is best known for her roles in Rain Man (1988), Donnie Darko (2001), and No Country for Old Men (2007).
4) Maxwell Jenkins as Cade
Maxwell Jenkins plays Cade in the first season of The Bondsman. He is the son of Hub Halloran and Maryanne Dice.
Though fairly new to acting, Maxwell has several acting credits to his name, including Sense8 (2015), Lost in Space (2018-2021), and Reacher (2022).
5) Jolene Purdy as Midge
Jolene Purdy plays Midge in The Bondsman season 1. She is responsible for overseeing the work Hub is doing and for keeping a check on him and ensuring everything is going accordingly.
Jolene Purdy has previously appeared in Breaking Bad (2010), Orange Is the New Black (2016-2017), and The White Lotus (2021).
Additional cast of The Bondsman season 1
The supporting cast of The Bondsman season 1 comprises the following:
- Damon Herriman as Lucky Callahan
- Denitra Isler as Sheriff Ruby
- Mike Kaye as Tommy 'Tater' Dean/Tater
- Kathrine Barnes as Cheryl Dawson
- K.D. O'Hair as Trish
- Jay Ali as Ali 'Cosmo' Khan
- Gunner Willis as Tiny Earle
- Dave Macomber as Pastor Ron
- Drexel Malkoff as Benji/Benji Kusatsu
- Jean Claude Leuyer as Hollis
- Brandon Alston as Line Cook
- George Quinones as Malik
- Stan Egi as Yuki 'Joe' Kusatsu
- Robert Daniel Souris as Deputy Sheriff Briggs
- London Stoney as Taylor
- Gail Everett-Smith as Dot
- Kevin Saunders as Little Duke
- Alea Hansinger as Deirdre Donovan
- Charles Barden as Clyde Earle
- Shelli Delgado as Hannah Kusatsu
- Ren Hanami as Aiko Kusatsu
- Daniel Norris as Billy Earle
- Lindsey Moser as Lonnie
- Derrick Robertson Jr. as Emcee
- Bill Billions as Grizzly Terral
- Kimberly Maxwell as Sunshine
- Erin Bradley Dangar as Waitress
- Charlie Parrish as Bubba
- Javier Vazquez Jr. as Devin the Emcee
- Theatrical Trivon X. Howard as Deputy
- Nikkita Johnson as Bargain Hunter
- Christina Ward as Zoe
All episodes of The Bondsman season 1 are currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.