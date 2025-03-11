The Righteous Gemstones season 4 release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is the latest and final installment of the dark comedy series created by Danny McBride for HBO. The first episode of the season premiered on the network on Sunday, March 9, 2025, and was simultaneously made available for streaming on Max.

Ad

Starring McBride himself, along with Adam Devine, John Goodman, and Edi Patterson, the show follows a famous and dysfunctional family of televangelists attempting to balance deviance, greed, and charitable efforts in their own lives. The series has been well-received by critics and audiences alike, receiving 91% and 88% from them, respectively, on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Gemstone family kids receive added responsibility in The Righteous Gemstones season 4 but soon discover the difficulties associated with leading a megachurch. John Carcieri and Jeff Fradley serve as writers on the series, which is produced by Rough House Pictures and HBO Entertainment.

Ad

Trending

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

When will new episodes of The Righteous Gemstones season 4 release?

Ad

The first episode of The Righteous Gemstones season 4 premiered on the HBO network and the streaming platform Max simultaneously on Sunday, March 9, 2025, at 10 pm ET/PT.

The season comprises 9 episodes, which are slated to release subsequently every Sunday through May 4, 2025. The following table shows the release dates of all episodes in the season.

Episode No. Episode Name Release Date 01 Prelude (already released) March 9, 2025 02 You Hurled Me Into the Very Heart of the Seas March 16, 2025 03 To Grieve Like the Rest of Men Who Have No Hope March 23, 2025 04 TBA March 30, 2025 05 TBA April 6, 2025 06 TBA April 13, 2025 07 TBA April 20, 2025 08 TBA April 27, 2025 09 TBA May 4, 2025

Ad

Plot overview for The Righteous Gemstones season 4

The final season of The Righteous Gemstones has a total of nine episodes and begins by exploring the history of how the Gemstone family came to associate themselves with faith and opportunism. In the ‘Prelude’ set during the Civil War, guest star Bradley Cooper’s character is seen transforming himself from a rogue to a military chaplain.

Ad

In the modern day, the story continues to follow the Gemstone siblings, Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin, finding themselves at the helm of the family ministry. Their leadership is put to the test as they confront threats both internal and external and are made to face the consequences of their past actions. The season is expected to deliver on a blend of outrageous schemes and conflicts and continue on the satirical inquiry into modern evangelicalism in the United States.

Ad

How to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 4?

New episodes of The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will premiere on HBO across the United States. Viewers will also be able to stream them simultaneously on Max. Subscription to the digital platform starts at $9.99 per month. For an ad-free experience, viewers can upgrade to a $16.99 per month plan.

Exploring the cast of The Righteous Gemstones season 4

Ad

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 brings back the talented ensemble cast led by the show’s creator Danny McBride (Halloween Ends) himself as Jesse Gemstone. The eldest son of Eli Gemstone, crude and arrogant Jesse is an associate pastor at the Gemstone Salvation Center.

John Goodman (10 Cloverfield Lane) stars as Dr. Eli Gemstone, the patriarch of the Gemstone family. A widowed megachurch leader who has built a religious empire, Eli shares a complex relationship with his children and his own past.

Ad

Edi Patterson (Nutcrackers) plays Eli’s daughter Judy Gemstone, who often feels underestimated by her family and wants to follow in her late mother's footsteps as a singer and star of the church's services. However, her behavior and outbursts often complicate her ambitions from being fructified.

Adam DeVine (Pitch Perfect) stars as Kelvin Gemstone, the youngest of the Gemstone siblings. Kelvin serves as the youth pastor who strives to prove himself as a leader within the church, despite his immaturity and impulsiveness.

Ad

Cassidy Freeman (Smallville) takes on the role of Amber Gemstone, the supportive yet strong-willed wife of Jesse. She is by her husband through thick and thin, often acting as the moral compass in their relationship.

Stay tuned with us for more updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback