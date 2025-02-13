The Righteous Gemstones season 4: Release date, cast, and everything you need to know

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is coming soon, and fans are eager to see the final chapter of this outrageous family drama. With new episodes to round out the Gemstone family's story, HBO has confirmed that the show will return on March 9, 2025.

Fans of the series are expecting more turbulent, dark humor, and family dysfunction from the eccentric televangelist clan in its last season. Episodes will be available for streaming on Max (HBO Max).

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will see the Gemstone family navigating new challenges. The show has always explored the balance between faith, greed, and the complicated family dynamics of the Gemstones.

The teaser hints at personal struggles, including Baby Billy’s latest venture into a ridiculous TV series about a teenage Jesus, and Eli Gemstone's downward spiral as he seeks solace on a yacht.

The official plot for the upcoming season teases that the Gemstones will face even bigger personal and professional crises while trying to maintain their religious empire. It will continue to blend dark comedy with moments of heartfelt family drama, leaving fans to wonder how their journey will end.

Everything to know about The Righteous Gemstones season 4

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 is set to bring the tumultuous journey of the Gemstone family to an explosive conclusion. Daniel McBride created the show, which has been a hit since its 2019 premiere.

It weaves religious satire, family drama, and comedy. With more crazy accidents and fascinating tales about the Gemstones' personal and professional life, The Righteous Gemstones season 4 looks just as exciting as the last one.

What to expect in the final season

With the Gemstone siblings now having greater authority over the family business, season 4 will continue where season 3 left off. The family will experience mounting external pressure as they attempt to move forward.

The family patriarch, Eli, is seen withdrawing to a yacht, suggesting that he is having personal difficulties and that his distance from his kids is widening. Baby Billy is still working on his latest endeavor, a television program that will focus on Jesus Christ's adolescence and is sure to be both absurd and entertaining.

Another plot point revolves around Keefe and Kelvin Gemstone, who now run an LGBTQ+-friendly church. Their relationship, both personal and professional, faces opposition from conservative members of the congregation, creating tension that will likely escalate in the final season.

Family tensions and power struggles

A major storyline in the upcoming season revolves around Jesse Gemstone’s constant need for power and control. His arrogance and law-breaking habits have been a central part of the show— and in season 4, it seems that his ego will continue to clash with his family’s attempts to steer the Gemstone empire.

Meanwhile, Judy Gemstone’s neurotic behavior and complicated relationships will continue to add chaos, as she struggles to find her place in a family dominated by her brothers.

Production and direction of The Righteous Gemstones season 4

The creative team behind The Righteous Gemstones season 4 has directed and produced since its inception. Executive producer and director Danny McBride stars in the series.

The show's dark satire and emotional storytelling have always featured his unique humor and voice. Series directors and executive producers include Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, and Jonathan Watson.

The success of the show was influenced by the visual direction and style. The production is well-executed, combining dark humor, religious satire, and exaggerated family dynamics to create a world of the Gemstone family that is both extravagant and flawed. Season 4 ought to carry on this tradition.

Plot summary

A still from The Righteous Gemstones season 4 (Image via YouTube/ Max)

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will explore the consequences of the Gemstones’ actions as they try to hold onto their empire while dealing with their personal demons.

The trailer reveals that Eli is in a rough spot, retreating to a yacht in the tropics as his children try to track him down. Meanwhile, Baby Billy is working on his absurd Teen Jesus TV show, and there is a hint that the family’s hold on their megachurch might be slipping.

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 will delve further into the relationships within the family in addition to the ongoing drama involving Judy, Jesse, Kelvin, and Eli. Jesse may not like the fact that his son, Gideon, is set to follow in his grandfather Eli's footsteps. This might deepen the family's already strained power dynamics and cause more divisions.

Peter, who has caused trouble in previous seasons, is also expected to return with a new agenda, adding to the chaos and raising questions about redemption and moral boundaries. Will the Gemstones finally get their comeuppance, or will they continue their reign over the religious empire they’ve built?

Cast list

The Righteous Gemstones season 4 features the core ensemble from past seasons. Danny McBride returns as Jesse Gemstone, Adam DeVine plays Kelvin Gemstone and Edi Patterson plays Judy Gemstone.

John Goodman comes back as Eli Gemstone, the patriarch, and Walton Goggins gives Baby Billy his special touch. Important members of the Gemstone family are also Cassidy Freeman, Skyler Gisondo, Tim Baltz, and Tony Cavalero.

New additions to the cast

In The Righteous Gemstones season 4, Seann William Scott as Corey Milsap, Lori's son, and Megan Mullally, an old family friend, are new cast members.

It’s unclear how these new characters will interact with the existing Gemstone clan, but their presence is sure to add new layers to the already complicated family dynamics.

The Righteous Gemstones season 3 recap

In The Righteous Gemstones season 3, the Gemstone family faces one of their greatest threats yet, as they are targeted by Peter Montgomery, a vengeful former associate. Peter seeks to settle old scores, plotting a large-scale attack on the Gemstone megachurch using explosives. He manipulates his son, Chuck, to assist in the dangerous plan, setting the stage for a high-stakes confrontation.

The Gemstone siblings— Jesse, Kelvin, and Judy— face personal issues amid this chaos. Jesse fights for control of the family empire, while Kelvin struggles with his sexuality and his growing relationship with God Squad member, Keefe. Judy struggles to define her role in the dysfunctional family.

Meanwhile, Baby Billy is on a humorous journey, trying to start a game show called "Bible Bonkers," which becomes a running gag all through the season. Jesse's estranged brother Gideon reappears as an unexpected ally with a special skill set, as the Montgomerys' threat gets more severe.

The season culminates in a tense finale where Peter’s explosive plan is thwarted, and the Gemstones narrowly escape disaster. Despite the chaos, the family seemingly reconciles, reaffirming their unity.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on The Righteous Gemstones season 4.

