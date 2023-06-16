Where was The Righteous Gemstones shot? Filming locations of HBO's black comedy series explored

HBO's dark comedy series, The Righteous Gemstones, takes viewers into the captivating world of a famous televangelist family. The highly anticipated season 3 of the show is set to premiere on Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET, offering audiences another thrilling installment of this unique and entertaining series.

This unique and satirical show follows their tumultuous journey, exploring their rich history of deviance, greed, and philanthropic endeavors. Prepare to be immersed in a blend of humor and social commentary as The Righteous Gemstones unveils the complex dynamics and eccentricities of this influential family.

The official synopsis of The Righteous Gemstones season 3 reads:

“When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.”

The show, created by Danny McBride, features an ensemble cast of renowned actors including McBride, John Goodman, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, Cassidy Freeman, Skyler Gisondo, Gregalan Williams, Tim Baltz.

Filming locations of HBO's black comedy series The Righteous Gemstones

This series brings its vibrant world to life through its filming locations in South Carolina, including Charleston, North Charleston, and Mount Pleasant. This picturesque city serves as the backdrop for the captivating and often hilarious adventures of the renowned televangelist family.

The captivating world of this comedy crime drama is brought to life by the grand family mansion, vibrant church scenes, and rich culture and scenic beauty of the city, immersing viewers in an enticing and visually stunning experience.

1) Charleston, South Carolina

Filmed entirely in and around South Carolina, The Righteous Gemstones has its production base in the historic city of Charleston. The series utilizes iconic locations such as Citadel Mall, transformed into the Gemstone Prayer Center in Locust Grove, a shopping mall-based megachurch.

Other notable spots, like Early Bird Diner and Piggly Wiggly, a supermarket, set the stage for the Gemstone family's intriguing escapades. With Charleston's enchanting pastel-colored buildings, charming cobblestone streets, and timeless allure, the city becomes an alluring backdrop that captivates tourists and adds to the show's irresistible atmosphere.

2) North Charleston, South Carolina

Significant filming took place in various parts of North Charleston, with the Aviation Square Shopping Center, Charlotte Motor Speedway, and the North Charleston Coliseum & Performing Arts Center serving as prominent locations. The Whirlin' Waters Adventure Waterpark, Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, Azul Mexicano (a diner), and other spots add depth to the series' narrative.

3) Mount Pleasant, South Carolina

Scenes were also filmed in Mount Pleasant, featuring locations such as the Charleston KOA Campground and Sky Zone Trampoline Park, both located in the suburban township of Mount Pleasant, enhancing the show's visual appeal.

4) Other South Carolina Locations

Additional scenes were shot at Berkeley Country Club, Woodlands Inn (representing the Nancy family's residence), Beaufort City, Table Rock State Park, and Blackwell True Value in Hanahan (Berkeley County), showcasing the diverse landscape of South Carolina.

Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones is set to consist of nine episodes, featuring many significant locations from the previous seasons. Viewers can anticipate the continuation of the show's captivating settings in the upcoming season.

Mark your calendars for Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 10 pm ET to watch The Righteous Gemstones season 3 only on HBO Max.

