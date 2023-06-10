The Righteous Gemstones premiere on HBO Max: Release date, plot, and more

Season 3 of The Righteous Gemstones is set to release on Sunday, June 18. Back in August 2019, the black comedy made its debut and garnered positive reviews from both the public and critics. With an ever-growing fan base, viewers eagerly awaited the next season. However, due to the unexpected global pandemic, viewers had to wait patiently for over two years.

Finally, in January 2022, the long-awaited season 2 premiered, and to everyone's delight, season 3 was announced. As the premiere date of the third installment draws near, fans can rest assured that the transition from season 2 to season 3 will be much smoother.

The Righteous Gemstones will see the children gaining a more prominent role that will contribute to the family's dramatics

Trailer and what to expect in The Righteous Gemstones season 3

The first trailer for season 3, released on May 10, showcases an escalated level of chaos and carnage as the televangelists return. With monster trucks, daring stunts, and intriguing new characters, viewers can expect another thrilling and hilarious season.

The plot will continue to explore the Gemstone family's deviant behavior, greed, and charitable work. The children - Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin - will question their roles in the church and strive for more power, leading to dramatic family dynamics.

Season 2 revolved around the Gemstone children's efforts to foil death threats against Dr. Eli Gemstone, providing a blend of absurd circumstances, dark comedy, and moments of genuine family drama. The explosive finale unveiled the mastermind behind the assassination attempts, resulting in a chaotic battle and hilariously unexpected demise.

The Righteous Gemstones cast and characters

ronald @chilldadposts Just got out of the premiere of righteous gemstones season 3 and can certify it will slap Just got out of the premiere of righteous gemstones season 3 and can certify it will slap https://t.co/6liQZWtSDy

The familiar faces of the Gemstone family will return, including John Goodman as Eli, Danny McBride as Jesse, Edi Patterson as Judy, and Adam Devine as Kelvin. Season 3 will also feature returning characters such as Keefe Chambers, Amber Gemstone, BJ Barnes, Baby Billy Freeman, Tiffany Freeman, and Gideon Gemstone.

Exciting new additions include Steve Zahn as Frank, a gun-wielding militia leader, Stephen Dorff as Jesse's rival Simpkins, and Kristen Johnston as May-May Montgomery, a figure from the Gemstones' past.

Danny McBride, the show's creator, not only stars in the series but also directs and writes for it. Season 3 also features directing contributions from David Gordon Green and Jody Hill. As for the writing team, McBride is confirmed to have written the script for this season alongisde a talented group of guest writers.

Similar to the previous seasons, season 3 will consist of nine episodes. Filming took place in Charleston, South Carolina, mirroring the setting of the previous seasons.

Although thr production commenced in June 2022, it faced a temporary shutdown due to Hurricane Ian in September. It eventually wrapped up in December, ensuring the completion of this highly anticipated season.

Final thoughts

Josh Jacobi @jjacobi16 Righteous Gemstones Season 3 will be fantastic IF it’s similar to the first 2 seasons. This show is FANTASTIC #Righteous Righteous Gemstones Season 3 will be fantastic IF it’s similar to the first 2 seasons. This show is FANTASTIC #Righteous

Fans of The Righteous Gemstones have eagerly awaited the arrival of Season 3, and their patience will soon be rewarded. With an action-packed trailer, an intriguing plot, familiar and new faces, and the creative talents behind the scenes, this season promises to deliver a memorable and entertaining experience.

As the premiere date approaches, viewers can prepare for another wild ride with the Gemstone family and their outrageous adventures.

The Righteous Gemstones returns for its third season on Max on June 18. The first two seasons of the show are currently available to stream on Max.

