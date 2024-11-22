Will there be FROM season 4? Renewal status explored

Based on the latest updates from Deadline, Variety, and others, FROM season 4 has been greenlit by MGM Plus. The confirmation comes ahead of the release of the final episode of season 3 of the series, which is scheduled to end on November 24, 2024.

While fans are excited by the news of the renewal, they aren't surprised because the show has been consistently performing well since it first started airing. It remains to be seen if FROM season 4 can surpass the quality of the earlier seasons and deliver record-breaking success for the network, just as it has in previous years.

MGM Plus has confirmed the news of FROM season 4 happening

As previously stated, FROM season 4 has been given the green signal from MGM Plus before season 3 comes to an end. Speaking to Deadline on the matter, head of MGM+, Michael Wright, said:

"From has been a sensation for MGM+, capturing the attention of millions of viewers and helping us to shine a bright light on our MGM+ brand. Our talented show creators and cast have brilliantly and carefully crafted this wonderful show, and we look forward to providing the answers the From audience so enthusiastically craves in season 4!”

Creator Harold Griffin also chimed in and expressed his gratitude towards MGM Plus for allowing them to continue the story:

“With the culmination of Season Three we have, in many ways, reached the end of the beginning. In Season Four, a new journey begins. The question is whether it will lead our characters home, or deeper into this unrelenting nightmare,” said Griffin. “We are so grateful to our partners at MGM+ to be able to continue this tale and beyond excited to share the news with our amazing FROMily.”

Executive producer Jeff Pinkner also did not hold back on his thoughts and expressed how excited he and the others associated with the show were upon hearing the positive news concerning FROM season 4.

He also took a moment to express his gratitude to the show's fans and his partners at MGM Plus for enabling them to keep sharing the story of Fromville. Additionally, he provided some brief insights into how season 3 of the show will lay the foundation for FROM season 4. He said:

"By the end of season 3, our characters will begin to understand why they are trapped in FROM Town… but will understanding help them to escape? And if so, how?”

About the show and its ensemble cast that is set to return in FROM season 4

MGM Plus's sci-fi horror series, FROM tells the story of an eerie town that traps all those who enter it with little to no signs of escape. The show comprises a talented cast led by Harold Perrineau who portrays Boyd Stevens. Others who appear in lead roles in the show include:

Catalina Sandino Moreno as Tabitha Matthews

Eion Bailey as Jim Matthews

David Alpay as Jade Herrera

Elizabeth Saunders as Donna Raines

Pegah Ghafoori as Fatima Hassan

Corteon Moore as Ellis Stevens

Hannah Cheramy as Julie Matthews

Simon Webster as Ethan Matthews

Shaun Majumder as Rudra Khatri

Scott McCord as Victor Kavanaugh

Ricky He as Kenny Liu

Elizabeth Moy as Tian-Chen Liu

Deborah Grover as Tillie

Angela Moore as Bakta

Chloe Van Landschoot as Kristi Miller

Avery Konrad as Sara Myers

Paul Zinno as Nathan Myers

Kaelen Ohm as Marielle Sinclair

A.J. Simmons as Randall Kirkland

Nathan D. Simmons as Elgin Williams

Robert Joy as Henry Kavanaugh

Samantha Brown as Acosta

Tune into MGM Plus this Sunday to watch the finale episode of FROM season 3.

