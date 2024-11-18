FROM Season 3 Episode 10: Release date, time, where to watch, and more

The much-anticipated FROM Season 3 episode 10 is set to premiere on November 24, 2024. Fans can catch the new episode at 9 PM EST. As with previous episodes, it will be available exclusively on MGM+, ensuring that viewers can continue to unravel the mysteries of this eerie series right where they left off.

In Episode 9 titled Revelations: Chapter One, everyone in the town is in a hurry to find Fatima after she vanishes. This makes everyone come together and work as a team. Boyd and Ellis are really worried and look everywhere in the woods, while Donna doesn't know if she should tell a secret about something bad Fatima did.

As they all try to find her, the show brings in more spooky and mysterious elements. This also brings the characters closer as they try to help each other during this tough time.

Meanwhile, FROM season 3 episode 10 is set to heighten the suspense and intrigue introduced in the penultimate episode of Season 3.

FROM season 3 episode 10: Release date and time

The eagerly awaited tenth episode of FROM Season 3 will premiere on November 24, 2024. Fans can tune in to watch the new episode at 9 PM EST, available exclusively on MGM+

Time Zone Schedule

Here’s when you can watch FROM Season 3 episode 10 in different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Eastern Standard Time (EST) 9:00 PM on November 24 Central European Time (CET) 3:00 AM on November 25 Pacific Standard Time (PST) 6:00 PM on November 24 Australian Eastern Standard Time (AEST) 1:00 PM on November 25

Where to Watch?

You can watch FROM Season 3 episode 10, along with all the previous episodes of the series, on MGM+. The platform hosts the entire third season, so it’s an exclusive place to catch up on anything one might have missed or to refresh one's memory on the complex storylines and characters.

Recap of FROM season 3 episode 9

In Episode 9, the town was on edge as they dealt with the disappearance of Fatima. Boyd and Ellis had been hiding her away, fearing that the dark forces influencing the town might be responsible for her sudden absence. This led to an intense search, held together by the shared anxiety and commitment among the townsfolk.

In addition to searching for Fatima, there were other troubling developments. Julie experienced terrifying visions in the ruins that hinted at the town's catastrophic past and its mysterious time loop. Meanwhile, the town faced escalating tension with emotionally charged confrontations that deepened the residents' fears.

Episode 9 ended with more unanswered questions and heightened the tension, setting up what promises to be a gripping follow-up in Episode 10.

Expectations for FROM season 3 episode 10

Episode 10 is expected to continue building on the events from Episode 9. As the season nears its climax, viewers can anticipate more revelations about Fatima’s disappearance and possibly about the origins or motives of the town's malevolent forces.

This episode might deepen the dive into the supernatural aspects that have been central to the season, exploring both the physical and psychological pressures facing the residents.

More about FROM

For those new to FROM, the series is known for its mixture of psychological horror and mystery. It revolves around residents of a seemingly ordinary town, trapped by inexplicable forces and faced with supernatural threats.

Nightfall brings dangers as eerie creatures prowl, and the town’s dark history unravels through the seasons. The series is a blend of tense drama and creepy atmospherics, making it a hit among fans of the genre.

Episode 10, is thus expected to be an immersive experience into the escalating eerie narrative, promising to deliver twists, turns, and possibly even answers to some of the lingering mysteries.

Make sure to tune in to MGM+ on November 24 to catch all the action and suspense of FROM Season 3 Episode 10. Whether one has been following from the start or just caught up, this episode is shaping up to be a key part of the ongoing story that one won’t want to miss.

