Valeria season 4: Release date and time, where to watch, plot and more

Valeria season 4 is all set to hit the small screens this month. The fourth and final season of Valeria will be available to stream from February 14 on Netflix. Per usual, all episodes will premiere at the same time so fans will not have to wait for new episodes to drop.

The brand new episodes of Valeria season 4 will be available to watch at 12 am Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time on February 14. It has to be noted that this season will mark the end of the series.

Based on Elísabet Benavent's novels, the series is set in Madrid and chronicles the life of the writer named Valeria (Diana Gómez). She feels that something is missing in her married life as well as her writing. She navigates through her life alongside her three close friends, Lola (Silma López), Nerea (Teresa Riott), and Carmen (Paula Malia).

Release date of Valeria season 4

As previously mentioned, Valeria season 4 will premiere in the USA on February 14 at midnight Pacific Standard Time or 3 am Eastern Standard Time. However, the timing will differ for different regions.

The table below will tell fans when they can expect the new episodes to be released in their region:

Date Time Zone Friday, February 14, 2025 12 am Pacific Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 3 am Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 8 am Greenwich Mean Time Friday, February 14, 2025 1:30 pm Indian Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 6 am Australian Eastern Standard Time Friday, February 14, 2025 9 am Central European Time

What happened in Valeria season 3

A still from Valeria season 3 (Image via Netflix)

Before the new season premieres, here is a quick look at how Valeria season 3 came to an end. The third season concluded with Valeria prioritizing her personal growth and writing career after grappling with her complicated feelings for both Adrián (her ex-husband) and Víctor (her on-again, off-again love interest).

Valeria's friends also experience some pivotal changes in their lives. Lola gives up her initial reservations about the age gap between her and Rai and starts a new relationship with him. Carmen struggles with her wedding preparations as her mother-in-law keeps interfering with them. Nerea too becomes more confident about her personal and professional life.

What to expect in Valeria season 4

Netflix has already dropped the trailer for Valeria season 4. Just like the previous 3 seasons of the show, this one will also see the four best friends navigate through the ups and downs of their lives. Luckily, their friendship helps them endure through everything.

This season will see the lead character Valeria making a big decision regarding her love life by choosing between Víctor (Maxi Iglesias) and Bruno (Federico Aguado). Additionally, she will also have to decide on her career. Carmen, on the other hand, will be a new mother who will have to explore her new duties as a parent alongside Borja (Juanlu González).

Lola will reach a new milestone as a 30-year-old, which will come with its own struggles. Not to mention, her partner Rai (José Pastor) will not be at the same stage in life as she is. Meanwhile, Nerea whom fans witnessed coming to terms with her sexuality, will tackle her professional life as a freelancer alongside her love life with Georgina (Mima Riera).

Production and direction of Valeria season 4

Plano a Plano is the production company behind the comedy-drama series. Marina Pérez and Montaña Marchena wrote this season, with Pérez also sharing directorial duties alongside Laura M. Campos.

Additionally, Pérez is also the executive producer of the show alongside Ángel Armada and Elísabet Benavent, who as previously mentioned, is the writer of the novels on which the show is based. Valeria season 4 will be available for streaming on Netflix from midnight PST.

