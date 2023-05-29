What time will Valeria season 3 air on Netflix? Release date, trailer, and more details

The Spanish comedy drama, Valeria, is back with another season. It is set to release on June 2, 2023 on Netflix. The series follows the life of a writer named Valeria, who feels that something is missing in her marriage and writing.

This show is directed by Inma Torrente, Nely Reguera and Laura M. Campos. The main cast includes Diana Gómez, Silma López, Paula Malia, Teresa Riott, Maxi Iglesias Juanlu González and Ibrahim Al Shami.

Here is the synopsis of Valeria as per IMDb;

"Valeria is a writer who's hit a dead end with both her writing and her husband. She finds solace in her three friends: Carmen, Lola, and Nerea."

What to expect from the cast of Valeria season 3

So far the show has highlighted the ups and downs in Val's life. Season 3 main storyline still continuos to be the same. Val still finds peace with her three bestfriends and she finds courage to make tough decisions for herself.

From the official trailer we gather that Val's love life and divorce will be the center of attention. We finally get to see who she ends up with. Val also fequents hangout places with her three bestfriend to gossip and seek advice about her love and career life.

According to Netflix, the third season is the last season of the show. At the end of season 2, we saw Val sign the divorce papers and her married life with Victor came to an end. We also saw her joining her bestfriends for a Christmas celebration, where they drink to a new phase of Val's life.

Everything to know about the reoccuring and new cast

Most of the lead characters are same as before, but there are also some fresh faces in the show.

1) Diana Gómez as Valeria (Val)

Diana Gómez is a Spanish actress known for her role as Valeria in the TV series of the same name. She is the main character, a passionate writer navigating love, friendship and career challenges in Madrid. Diana Gómez has also appeared in Spanish series like "Seis Hermanas" and "La Riera."

2) Silma López as Lola

Silma López, another Spanish actress, plays Lola in the show. Lola is one of Val's best friends, offering support and advice during her personal and professional struggles. Silma López has previously appeared in series such as "Amar es para siempre" and "Presunto Culpable."

3) Maxi Iglesias as Víctor

Maxi Iglesias portrays Víctor in the show. Víctor is Val's husband and their relationship goes through it's ups and downs throughout the show. Maxi Iglesias has had notable roles in Spanish television, including "Física o Química," "Velvet Colección," and "Los Protegidos."

4) Ibrahim Al Shami as Adrián

Ibrahim Al Shami, a Spanish actor, plays Adrián in the show. Adrián is a close friend of Val's husband and becomes romantically involved with one of Val's friends, adding complexity to the story. Ibrahim Al Shami has previously appeared in series like "Servir y Proteger" and "Presunto Culpable."

Other cast members include:

Teresa Riott as Nerea

Paula Malia as Carmen

This whole comedy series is filled with laughter, love and the bond between Val and her bestfriends. This heartwarming and thrilling romantic-drama is a must watch.

Watch Valeria season 3 on June 2, 2023 exclusively on Netflix.

