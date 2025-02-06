The Equalizer season 5 part 2: Release date and time, where to watch, plot and more

The Equalizer season 5 part 2 is slated to release on CBS on February 16, 2025, at 10 pm ET. The first part of the season featured seven episodes and aired between October 20, 2024, and December 8, 2024.

The Equalizer is a reboot of the eponymous series created by Michael Sloan and Richard Lindheim, that ran from 1985 to 1989. The current crime-drama series was developed by Andrew W. Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller and debuted its first season on February 7, 2021. The show's official synopsis, as per Rotten Tomatoes, reads:

"Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn.... She is "The Equalizer" -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption."

Release date and time of The Equalizer season 5 part 2

Starting February 16, 2025, The Equalizer season 5 part 2 will air every Sunday at 10 pm ET on CBS. The episodes have a runtime of 60 minutes. As of this writing, the release dates of only two episodes are available. They are listed below:

Episode 8 titled Guns and Roses will air on February 16, 2025

Episode 9 titled Stolen Angel will air on February 23, 2025

Below is a release schedule for the episodes of The Equalizer across different time zones:

Time Zone Release Date Release Time Eastern Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 10:00 pm Central Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 09:00 pm Mountain Time Sunday, February 16, 2025 08:00 pm Greenwich Mean Time Monday, February 17, 2025 03:00 am Central European Time Monday, February 17, 2025 04:00 am Eastern European Time Monday, February 17, 2025 05:00 am Indian Standard Time Monday, February 17, 2025 08:30 am

Where to watch The Equalizer season 5 part 2?

Fans of the vigilante series can watch all episodes of The Equalizer season 5 part 2 on the CBS network. Viewers subscribed to CBS can also watch the latest episodes live on the CBS website or the CBS app.

Those without a CBS subscription, can purchase a Hulu with Live TV plan with access to Disney+ and ESPN in both ad-supported and ad-free options. Prices start at $82.99 per month. Another option is to purchase the Live TV Only plan for the monthly cost of $81.99.

Furthermore, new episodes of the series will also be available to stream on Paramount+ the day after its release. Viewers can sign in to the streaming platform by opting for either the Essential or Premium plans with Showtime. The ad-supported Essential plan costs $7.99 per month and $59.99 per year. The ad-free Paramount+ with Showtime plan is available for $12.99 per month and $119.99 per year.

Lastly, CBS shows like The Equalizer can also be streamed live and on-demand by subscribing to FuboTV, Sling TV, DirecTV Stream, and YouTube TV.

What to expect from The Equalizer season 5 part 2?

In The Equalizer season 5 part 2, the protagonist Robyn McCall continues her quest to find and rescue missing individuals while putting herself in dangerous situations. With Dante back in the city, Robyn's romantic triangle with her ex-husband, Miles, and lover, Dante, will likely come to a head in the upcoming episodes.

Moreover, after helping Robyn, Dante, and Miles during the hostage situation in episode 7, Mel is ready to put her traumatic past behind her and return to work.

The Equalizer season 5 part 2 resumes with episode 8, which is directed by Carl Seaton and written by Holly Harold. Its official synopsis is as follows:

"After a young girl is the victim of a shootout, the team races to find out if a gang war is afoot and whether the crime is connected to a shipment of stolen guns McCall is chasing down; Aunt Vi and Delilah prepare for their respective dates."

Season 5's episode 9 is directed by Pamela Romanowsky and written by Joe Gazzam. Its official synopsis reads:

"McCall and the team search for a missing pregnant woman whose baby may be in danger; Dante meets his brother James for the first time."

Also read: The Equalizer season 5 episode 7 ending explained: Did the cartel members shoot Miles?

Cast and characters of The Equalizer season 5 part 2

A still from The Equalizer season 5 (Image via Instagram/@theequalizercbs)

The cast list for The Equalizer season 5 part 2 is as follows:

Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall

Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante

Lorraine Toussaint as Aunt Vi Marsett

Stephen Bishop as Dr. Miles Fulton

Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian

Christopher B. Duncan as Captain Curtis Martin

Liza Lapira as Melody 'Mel' Bayani

Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah McCall

Juan Javier Cardenas as Angel Salazar

Titus Welliver as Hudson Reed

Juani Feliz as Samantha Reed

Mike Houston as Ronny Lacaraza

Ben Livingston as Ed Thompson

Lana Young as Frances

Blair Lewin as Celeste Nolan

Shaun Rey as Salazar Lieutenant

Matthew Tarricone as Business Man

Jimmy Dahroug as Ron

Michael Cruz as Biker (uncredited)

