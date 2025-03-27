Reacher season 3 episode 8 (finale) ending explained: Who kills Quinn?

Reacher season 3 episode 8, aired on March 27, 2025, and delivered a much-awaited conclusion. Reacher's final battle was going to be a thrilling showdown that would bring justice after eight intense episodes of cat-and-mouse games, betrayals, and constant plot twists.

Fans were looking forward to seeing how Jack Reacher would finally face Xavier Quinn, who planned the murder of Dominique Kohl, and whether he would finally get the revenge he had been looking for so long.

In Reacher season 3 episode 8 titled Unfinished Business, Reacher and his team go up against Quinn and his criminal group. In this episode, Reacher is in a race against time to stop an illegal weapons deal, save hostages, and finally get revenge for the death of Dominique, his protégé.

So, was Jack finally able to get even? Yes, Jack kills Quinn. He gets even for killing Dominique Kohl by first making Quinn remember how he killed her and then killing him with a shotgun. That being said, getting to this point wasn't easy.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (finale). Reader’s discretion is advised.

Reacher season 3 episode 8 serves justice to Quinn

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher's final act of vengeance against Quinn in season 3 episode 8 is both brutal and moving. Reacher makes Quinn ponder the horrible way he killed Dominique Kohl before he kills her.

As Quinn thinks about the murder, his face changes, and Reacher makes sure that Quinn knows why he's about to die. The act makes it clear that Jack Reacher kills Quinn not just for the drugs, but also for the life he took.

Reacher's use of a shotgun is a sign that he is determined to make things right this time. He makes sure that Quinn is dead, unlike the last time he shot him and left him wounded.

The finale unfolds Reacher’s confrontation

Reacher season 3 episode 8 starts with a scene full of action at a salvage yard, where Reacher and his team have set up a trap. As soon as he finds out where exactly the deal is, things quickly go wrong. It was never supposed to happen at the yard. So, a dangerous plan is made to get into Zachary Beck's house, which is where the real arms deal is happening.

Reacher's main goal is to get back at Quinn and stop the sale of weapons. He also wants to free hostages like Teresa Daniel and Richard Beck. It turns out that Quinn, who is always playing the bad guy, has lied to everyone, even his own friends and family.

Showdown between Reacher and Paulie

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Jack Reacher and Paulie, Quinn's huge bodyguard, had one of the most anticipated fights of the season. While Reacher was scared of Paulie because the latter was a lot taller than him, Reacher was smarter than Paulie.

The fight between them showed how strong they were and how smart they were. While early on, it looked like Paulie would beat Reacher, tides changed and Jack, always the smart one, was able to trick Paulie.

During the final fight, Reacher takes advantage of Paulie's pride. When Paulie tries to shoot Reacher with a machine gun, Jack messes with the gun and makes it go off, killing Paulie. It seems to be the right ending for a character who had been made to seem almost unbeatable, but Reacher's wit brings them down.

Quinn’s plan of betrayal with the arm dealers

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Inside the estate, Quinn is working hard to finish the arms deal. But the deal is ruined by the fact that he often betrays trust. Quinn tries to get away with the money and make a deal with the Russian gangsters after killing the Yemeni buyers and taking their money.

But when Quinn confronts Richard Beck, who is being held hostage, things get worse. Beck finally decides to stand up to Quinn after realizing that his father lied to him.

Duffy finally rescues Teresa

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

While Reacher deals with Quinn, Duffy's job is to free Teresa, who is being held by Quinn's men. Teresa, who had been drugged and locked up, was about to become the object of the buyers' sick desires in Tehran.

When Duffy finally finds Teresa, she has to face one of the buyers, Nasser, who prefers redheads. There is a standoff, but Teresa's life is saved by Duffy's quick thinking and strong action.

Not only did Duffy's actions in the finale save Teresa, they also helped her make things right with herself. Duffy had a hard time with her job at the DEA and the choices she had to make throughout the season. Teresa's reunion with her grandmother added a layer of emotional closure to the ending in a perfect contrast to the violent climax.

Neagley’s stealthy tactics and strategic moves

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Neagley came up just as she had done in the previous seasons in the final battle by giving information and support. Posing herself as a member of the catering staff, Neagley sneaks into Beck's estate party and keeps an eye on Quinn. She manages proper information and stays one step ahead of Quinn's guards.

The way she thought about plans helped Reacher and the team reach their goals. Again, it was also Neagley who got the money that Quinn was going to take from the arms deal and used it to make deals with the Russian gangsters.

Neagley's part in the finale shows how important teamwork was to the mission's success.

Reacher season 3 episode 8 wraps up all the loose ends

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher, Duffy, Neagley, and Guillermo think about how well the mission went as the dust settles. Both Duffy and Guillermo reach a point of closure in their stories. Duffy realizes that her short relationship with Reacher was never meant to be. At the same time, Guillermo gets back together with his wife.

Reacher, on the other hand, keeps living his nomadic life by going on the road. At the end, he starts on his bike for a new destination. Even though his job is done, he will always be on the lookout for justice. The last scenes emphasize Reacher's journey by himself and his determination to do things his way, no matter what.

After Reacher and his team successfully complete their mission, Neagley reflects on why Reacher does what he does. She realizes that Reacher doesn’t fight crime merely to protect the innocent or uphold justice. Instead, she understands that his true motivation lies in his disdain for the powerful individuals who believe they can escape the consequences of their actions.

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

She recognizes that Reacher's actions, while often resulting in the right outcomes, are not always driven by noble or moral reasons. Reacher himself acknowledges this when he asks Neagley how long it took her to figure that out.

In Reacher season 3 episode 8, Duffy and Reacher’s relationship comes to a natural end. Before Reacher can take the initiative to part ways with her, Duffy takes the lead and ends their brief romance herself. Duffy admits she is not the type of person to make the relationship last forever.

Reacher encourages Richard to live life just the way he wants

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 8 (Image via Prime Video)

Richard Beck doesn't know what to do now that his father has died because of all the chaos going on around him. As police swarm the mansion, Richard knows that his life as he knew it is about to fall apart. However, Jack Reacher, always the teacher, shows Richard the way forward.

Reacher gives Richard the advice he needs to take charge of his own life by giving him the keys to a car. He tells him to take the car, get the money before the accounts are frozen by the officials and disappear just as he wanted. Additionally, Reacher tells Richard to take the cash from the house and leave before the police arrive.

Before he takes this advice, Richard laments that he feels bad that he didn't see more of his father's good qualities while he was still alive. While Jack doesn't say much, he does share some wise words:

"In my experience, if you spend a lot of time thinking about your past...well, it's probably not a good thing."

Reacher's answer to Richard is a direct but powerful one when the latter asks him how to deal with the bad memories that keep returning. Since he can't forget a horrible event from his past, he tells Richard, he finds it and gets rid of it.

In this manner, Reacher casually imparts a meaningful lesson to concentrate on what one can change, let go of a few things that can't be changed, and act decisively to alter the future.

Reacher season 3 episode 8 is available to stream on Prime Video.

