What time will Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 is set to release on Prime Video on March 20, 2025. The series is all about a former military police officer named Jack Reacher. This time he is on a mission to avenge his team members' deaths by destroying and killing Quinn.

It gets more dangerous with each episode, and people can't wait for the next one to find out what's going on. As in Episode 7, L.A. Story, Reacher will continue his mission to catch dangerous criminals. This time, he will focus on Quinn and his efforts to find and save Teresa, who has gone missing.

According to the show, Reacher is looking into the disappearance of Teresa and is still fighting Quinn, a criminal from his past. Over the course of the season, Jack goes undercover and faces many enemies while learning dangerous secrets.

The seventh episode sends Reacher and DEA Agent Susan Duffy to Los Angeles to find a major criminal figure. The story calls for dramatic confrontations and important revelations as the season finale of the show approaches. In this next episode, fans can't wait to see how Reacher's search for justice plays out.

Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 releases on March 20, 2025

Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 will be available on Prime Video on March 20, 2025. The episode will premiere at 12 am ET on March 19, 2025. This time will vary depending on your location. Below is a table listing the release time in various regions:

Regions Release date and day Time USA (Pacific Time) March 19, 2025, Thursday 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) March 19, 2025, Thursday

3:00 am Brazil (BRT) March 19, 2025, Thursday 4:00 am UK (BST) March 19, 2025, Thursday 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) March 19, 2025, Thursday 9:00 am India (IST) March 19, 2025, Thursday 1:30 pm South Africa (SAST) March 19, 2025, Thursday 10:00 am Philippines (PHT) March 19, 2025, Thursday 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) March 19, 2025, Thursday 6:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) March 19, 2025, Thursday 8:00 pm

Where to watch

Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 will be available exclusively on Prime Video. With a valid subscription, viewers can stream the episode immediately after it is released in their respective regions.

Reacher Season 3 Episode 6 recap

The sixth episode of Reacher's third season is called Smoke on the Water, and it starts with a heated argument between Jack Reacher and McCabe, who turns out to be Quinn. This meeting leads to a tense exchange, during which Quinn shows his cruel side by scolding Zachary Beck.

Even though Quinn seems cold, he doesn't hurt Beck because he knows how valuable Beck is to criminals.

The episode goes into detail about Quinn's ties to the Russian mob, which makes his crimes more complicated. Reacher works to keep Beck safe because she is involved in some risky business.

Duffy and her partner, Guillermo, look for clues about Teresa, the missing woman. As they look into it, they find a tailor who made Teresa a dress, but it's hard for them to find her.

As Quinn's men continue to chase Reacher, the episode is full of intense fights where Reacher shows off his fighting skills. Reacher's friend Neagley is also being hunted, but Quinn's men are unable to catch him.

Reacher and Duffy find the Sweet Marie, a boat where Teresa was thought to be held, but there is no sign of her. At the end of the episode, Reacher and Duffy are on their way to Los Angeles to continue their mission.

What to expect from Reacher Season 3 Episode 7

Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 is called L.A. Story, and it has a lot of action and suspense. Reacher and Duffy go to Los Angeles to find Darien, who is an important part of Quinn's criminal plot.

As Quinn makes the last preparations for a huge drug sale, their journey takes them on a dangerous mission. Reacher is still troubled by the events of the past, and he will do anything to catch Quinn and save Teresa.

Things tend to get scary as Reacher is about to confront some new criminals in Los Angeles. Fans will love the exciting action scenes. The episode will be mostly about the search for Teresa and how Quinn's criminal empire is falling apart. So, fans are supposed to be in awe as Reacher and Duffy face the challenges that lie ahead.

Reacher Season 3 Episode 7 will be available to stream on Prime Video.

