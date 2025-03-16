"No good action sequences to speak of" — Fans are really disappointed with Reacher season 3 episode 6

Based on Lee Child's Jack Reacher book series, Prime Video's Reacher season 3 is just two episodes away from its finale. This season follows Reacher on a rescue mission for a missing undercover DEA agent, Teresa Daniels. In doing so, he also has to confront ghosts from his past.

Reacher season 3 episode 6 premiered on Prime Video on March 13, 2025, but not all netizens were impressed. While the story has moved significantly forward with Jack Reacher finally coming face-to-face with a foe from his past, certain aspects of the episode did not sit right with some viewers.

For instance, one netizen on X wrote:

"#REACHER Season 3 so far is disappointing! Episode 6 and no good action sequences to speak of 🫤 @PrimeVideo Maybe you need to think hard to either stop it or come up with better Season 4!"

Other fans echoed similar sentiments about the episode or the season as a whole.

"Really enjoy Reacher but every season there’s 2 or 3 people who are horrible at acting. It’s like it’s an inside joke with the casting where they add in the worst couple of actors they can find," a netizen commented.

"this season of #Reacher is good but all the side characters suck!" another user mused.

"Reacher Season 3 straight trash," an X user wrote.

The fans continued:

"I rarely watch TV-ish stuff. But I watch Reacher in German or Spanish on Thursday nights. Season three showed promise, but the latest episode...boring...exposition...clearly racing to end the season by episode 8..." an X user mused.

"Gave Reacher S3 a college try. Nope. Plot full of holes. Empty character motivations. Dumb characters, both pro and antagonist. Mid Reacherisms," another user wrote.

"Reacher season 3 is so pathetic. [...] and just pitiful fighting scenes," one X user commented.

Paulie actor Olivier Richters on shooting the Russian Roulette scene in Reacher season 3 episode 6

Zachary Beck, Xavier Quinn, Paulie, and Richard Beck in Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Olivier Richters, also known as The Dutch Giant, has been appearing as Zachary Beck's (Anthony Michael Hall) bodyguard, Paulie Van Hoven, since the first episode. Paulie has been at odds with Reacher from the start, and tensions escalate when Reacher escapes Beck's estate after his cover was blown in episode 6, titled Smoke on the Water.

After learning that two federal agents (the maid Annette and Reacher) infiltrated Beck's operation, Julius McCabe/Quinn (Brian Tee) was clearly dissatisfied and angry. So, Julius had Paulie bring Richard (Johnny Berchtold), who has already lost his ear due to his father's involvement with such evil people.

Julius then forced Richard to play several rounds of Russian Roulette with a revolver that had a single bullet while Paulie had his gun aimed at Zachary's head.

In a March 13, 2025 interview with TVLine, Richters opened up about how he felt while shooting that scene. He told Hall:

"I felt so sorry for your [on-screen] son, because I was there watching, and I had to keep my straight face [as Paulie]. But it was so sad to see!"

Hall, on the other hand, was quite amped up about doing that scene. He told the outlet:

"Personally, I was very charged up to do that scene.We happened to be shooting at the back mansion, and we got to the scene late at night…. It was an all-nighter for us, and to maintain that level of energy was a lot of fun. That’s one thing you learn, is sort of how to contain your energy, how to reserve it."

Reacher season 3 is available for streaming on Prime Video.

