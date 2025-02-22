Who is Quinn in Reacher season 3 and what he did to Dominique Kohl? Explained

Reacher season 3, which debuted with the first three episodes on Prime Video on February 20, 2025, marks Jack Reacher's return to action. In this new season, viewers will witness the former military legend link up with DEA Agent Susan Duffy to defeat a fresh group of enemies.

One of these enemies is Francis Quinn, played by Brian Tee. Reacher investigated Quinn for selling military intelligence, but he brutally murdered Kohl and faked his death.

Alan Ritchson and Maria Sten reprise their roles in the third season. However, the majority of the cast this season is made up of new personalities and faces, such as Anthony Michael Hall, Brian Tee, Olivier Richters, Sonya Cassidy, and Johnny Berchtold.

What is the connection between Jack Reacher and Quinn in Reacher season 3?

On January 8, 2025, a trailer for Reacher season 3 was unveiled, showing Alan Ritchson's character tracking down his known adversary Francis Quinn, whom he believed to have eliminated a few years prior.

However, in the first episode, while Reacher is guiding a purse snatcher, he sees Quinn getting in a car. He immediately makes a call to the 110th Special Investigator office.

However, contrary to his expectations, he is visited by a DEA team led by Susan Duffy, who tries to persuade him to help them nab the shady businessman. Reacher makes them do a check on Quinn to find out how he managed to escape. It is revealed that around a decade back, Reacher had investigated Quinn over his suspected selling of military intelligence.

While the first three episodes of Reacher season 3 have not delved deep into what exactly Quinn did, Jack described him using these words:

"He's the single worst person I've ever known."

Quinn brutally murdered Lieutenant Dominique Kohl

When DEA agent Duffy asks Reacher what Quinn did to Kohl, Alan Ritchson's anti-hero makes a rare emotional outburst. Reacher appears to be overcome by the memories that he doesn't react, as Kohl's death was one of the most terrible events of his life.

Reacher season 3 is based on Lee Child's seventh novel titled Persuader. According to the novel, Reacher assigned Kohl the duty of apprehending Quinn following a thorough investigation. But he became worried when Kohl failed to check in and went to Quinn's house. He discovers her severely disfigured body in Quinn's master bedroom.

Before Quinn severed both of Kohl's breasts, she had been stripped naked, severely beaten, and tormented. He stabbed her beneath her chin, causing the knife blade to strike her brain. The generally unflappable Reacher is so shaken by Kohl's gruesome murder that he throws up when he finds the body.

How did Quinn manage to survive in Reacher season 3?

In exchange for helping the DEA, Reacher asked them to check hospital records around Linton, Virginia, for an Asian-American man in his 40s. From the information that he provides, it is known that he battered and shot Quinn in the head right before he fell into the water. Though upon being asked by Duffy, Reacher brushes it off by saying that probably an unsatisfied customer threw him off the cliff as he was in business with bad people.

When the DEA ran a background check with that information, they found someone who matched his description, confirming that he survived. Some beachcombers had found him, and doctors figured that the freezing water saved him. It took the doctors six months to get him back in shape. Quinn claimed that he didn't remember what had happened to him.

Psychiatrists interviewed him regularly, but he stuck to his story. They diagnosed traumatic amnesia but figured that he was mostly pretending not to remember his past. The county sheriff ran his prints, but they were not in the system, and no one came looking for him, so he stayed a John Doe.

Reacher season 3 is available to stream exclusively on Prime Video. Here's how the platform describes its plot.

"Based on Lee Child novel "Persuader", Reacher hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out. There he finds a world of secrecy and violence—and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Reacher season 3 and other films and TV shows on Prime Video as the year unfolds.

