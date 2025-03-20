Reacher season 3 episode 6 premiered on March 13, 2025, on Prime Video. As Jack Reacher pursues the nefarious arms dealer Julius McCabe (also known as Quinn), the stakes are raised with dangerous alliances and shocking betrayals.

From Powell and Neagley getting attacked to killing Quinn’s men, Reacher season 3 episode 6 left the fans to deal with a lot.

One fan commented,

"This show is just gold,"

Another fan highlighted the intense nature of the series:

"It really is. And a proper power fantasy for me currently on my ‘get jacked’ journey,"

One Reacher fan mentioned:

"Good action series."

As Reacher goes through some deadly confrontations and uncovers shocking secrets, his journey becomes more perilous.

Another fan exclaimed:

"Reacher episode 6 is very interesting"

As the episode reaches its conclusion, one viewer perfectly summed up the experience:

"It just had everything Perfect!!"

Fans can’t get enough of the twists and turns that define Reacher season 3 episode 6, making it one of the most memorable installments in the series.

Harley's death is undoubtedly one of the major turning points in the episode, and a fan stated:

"Watched Reacher On Prime series S3 e6, great episode!! 🔥😎"

Appreciating the plot of the episode and how McCabe’s predicament heightens the stakes,

“The show is great,” a fan commented.

Another fan said:

"Episode 6 Season 3 of Jack Reacher is crazy".

Recapping the intense twists and unforgettable moments in Reacher season 3 episode 6

At the beginning of Reacher season 3 episode 6, Jack and Duffy are on a tense chase to find Teresa. Their search takes them to the ferry Sweet Marie, which is a key spot where they think Teresa was held in the past. As they look into it, they find important proof that she was on the ferry, but she has already been moved.

Harley tries to kill Reacher and Duffy because she thinks they are too close to finding the truth. They fight very hard, and during the fight, a bullet hits a lantern and starts a fire.

Harley gets caught in the fire and dies instantly. As the fire spreads through the ferry, Reacher and Duffy have no choice but to let him die.

Reacher doesn't have cover anymore

Reacher's disguise as an undercover agent starts to fall apart as the investigation goes on in Reacher season 3 episode 6. Quinn, whose present name is McCabe, starts to doubt the people around him.

After doing some research on the connection, he finds out that Powell and Neagley are working against him.

A still from Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Powell refuses to help but it leads to his torturous death. But Neagley uses her sharp instincts to gain important information while outsmarting McCabe's men.

But things get worse when McCabe finds out that Reacher has ties to the Army's 110th Special Investigations Unit in the past. Reacher has to run away and regroup with Duffy after this news comes out.

Reacher is in a terrible position now that he doesn't have his mask on because he doesn't know anything about the upcoming arms deal.

Also, it is quite clear now why Jack wanted to keep Neagley away at the beginning of the series.

Long-awaited confrontation with McCabe

In Reacher season 3 episode 6, Jack Reacher and Julius McCabe finally face off, after months of building up to it. When they finally meet, Reacher is surprised that McCabe doesn't recognize him because he has forgotten what happened the last time they met.

Viewers can feel the tension in the scene as McCabe yells at his worker Zachary Beck for letting Reacher get away. Even though McCabe is angry, he doesn't kill Beck right away, which shows that he still cares about him.

As the conversation goes on, McCabe says that the Russian mafia is putting pressure on him to pay back his debts.

Also read: What time will Reacher season 3 episode 7 be released on Prime Video? Release timings for all regions

Neagley’s fight and Reacher’s narrow escape

Neagley, Reacher's confidante, is in the middle of a fierce battle to stay alive. Another member of the 110th, Powell, has been captured by McCabe's men and is being beaten up.

Neagley steps in just in time to save Powell. She kills the attackers with her amazing fighting skills, showing that she is loyal to Reacher and can handle herself in a life-or-death situation.

After Neagley wins, she tells Reacher about the impending danger and gives him the name of one of McCabe's agents, Costopoulos. Further, Reacher and Neagley continue to work their way through the unseen web that McCabe has created.

Also read: Reacher season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Search for Teresa leads to Port Rome

Reacher and Duffy find a key clue that leads them to Port Rome as the investigation continues. This is where they hope to find out more about where Teresa is. Of course, their search is cut short when Harley shows up out of the blue and tries to stop them again.

In yet another intense battle, Reacher and Duffy beat Harley, but not before the situation gets so bad that he dies in a fiery explosion.

This event makes their search even harder, and they are still no closer to finding Teresa.

A still from Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher and Duffy know they need to act quickly to stop the arms deal because McCabe is becoming more desperate and they have lost their main lead.

The criminal activities linked to McCabe have grown, and the two must work quickly to find more before it's too late.

By the end of the episode, Reacher has decided to go to Los Angeles because he knows that McCabe will be there soon.

Reacher season 3 is available to stream on Prime Video.

