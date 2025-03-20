Reacher season 3 episode 7 ending explained: Why did Quinn lie to Beck?

Reacher season 3 episode 7 titled L.A. Story, came out on Prime Video on March 20, 2025. This penultimate episode shows Teresa and Beck's family in danger and Reacher's mission is at stake.

Reacher and his allies, particularly Duffy and Neagley, are working tirelessly to outwit the criminal mastermind, Quinn. The episode ends on a cliffhanger, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the season finale to find out what happens. So, in a nutshell, with action-packed moments, intense character developments, and several surprising twists, episode 7 has been an exciting one.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Reacher season 3 episode 7. Reader discretion is advised.

Reacher season 3 episode 7 ends with the shocking revelation that Quinn, the bad guy's mastermind, lied to Beck, who trusted him. After Beck tells Reacher where he thinks the gun deal is, it turns out that Quinn lied to him.

The deal is not happening at the Bullhead Salvage Yard like Beck was told. Instead, Quinn has set him up for a trap so that he can be killed. When Quinn saw Beck acting strangely and being close to the police, he probably started to doubt Beck's loyalty.

Quinn made sure Beck would be caught in the crossfire between the ATF and Quinn's men by giving him false information. At the end of the episode, Reacher figures out that the buyers are going to Beck's house instead of the salvage yard, which sets up a dangerous confrontation.

Reacher season 3 episode 7 ends with Quinn’s trap

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

In Reacher season 3, episode 7, Quinn lies to Beck to make sure that his illegal arms deal goes through and to get rid of any possible threats to his operation. Beck has been getting more and more suspicious of Quinn throughout the episode, but Quinn is not a fool. He starts to think that Beck might have gone too far by involving the police or other people who could put the deal at risk.

Due to this, Quinn decides to trick Beck by giving him false information on the details of the deal. Instead of happening at the salvage yard, where Reacher and his team are planning an ambush, Quinn sends Beck to his own house so that he can be killed when Beck's men and the ATF fight.

By lying to Beck, Quinn stays in charge of the situation and gets rid of any possible threats to the success of his business of smuggling guns.

Reacher and Duffy plan to take a final call

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

In the opening of Reacher season 3 episode 7, Reacher and Duffy stop in Boston to visit Teresa’s grandmother, where they reassure her about the progress of the investigation.

Their main goal is to save Teresa and stop Quinn's illegal activities. Reacher and Duffy corner Prado, the owner of a sketchy art gallery in Los Angeles, and make him set up a meeting with Beck. Reacher and Duffy are doing whatever it takes to get information and get closer to Quinn, and this moment shows how things are getting worse.

Neagley joins Jack and Duffy

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher season 3 episode 7 sees Neagley team up with Jack, Duffy, and Guillermo to stop Quinn from making an illegal gun deal. In Maine, Neagley pretends to be a buyer who wants to do business with Beck, while the rest of the team watches from a distance.

When Beck shows up, it's clear that he's paid a high price for being involved with Jack because Quinn cut off his ear as a warning. Beck is in pain, but Quinn is still using him to get what he wants, and it's clear that Quinn wants to kill both Beck and his son Richard.

Neagley tells Beck that Quinn is cruel and will kill anyone who is no longer useful, and he tells Beck that he needs to work with Quinn to stay alive.

Beck, on the other hand, doesn't know many details because he is a "need-to-know" person in Quinn's operation. He knows that the buyers from Yemen will be arriving at a private airfield, but he doesn't know where the sale will take place.

Neagley pushes Beck to find out more, especially about Teresa's whereabouts, which is important for Jack to know to act. The first time viewers get a glimpse of Teresa, she is sedated and locked in a basement. Quinn is in charge and keeps injecting her from time to time.

While the team waits for Beck's call, Guillermo narrows down the possible deal location to Sanford Seacoast Regional Airport. This makes Duffy call the Federal Aviation Administration. Neagley also talks to Jack, who tells her that he trusts everyone on the mission and can keep his feelings aside from the work at hand.

ATF gets involved and the trio gets sidelined

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

In Reacher season 3 episode 7, the ATF steps in and runs the operation, leaving Jack, Duffy, and Guillermo out of the picture. Doug Sears, the head of the ATF, is angry at Duffy and Guillermo for waiting too long to involve the agency.

When they try to take charge of the mission, their objections are ignored. Sears tells them to stay in the observation van outside the salvage yard so they don't get in the way of the ATF's efforts to stop the illegal gun deal.

While Jack is trying to warn Sears about the possible danger to Richard, Sears ignores Jack's concerns and only thinks about the mission. Before leaving, Sears gives Duffy and Guillermo a harsh warning, saying that their careers are in danger and telling them to get ready to leave.

At the safe house, Duffy tells Jack about his worry and reminds him that his quest for revenge could put Teresa's life in danger. Even though Jack knows this, he is still set on moving forward.

While the ATF sets up around the salvage yard, Beck gets ready for the deal and tells Quinn's employees to make sure the trucks show up on time. He also tells his son Richard to stay inside when the sale starts because he thinks Quinn might try to hurt him if things get scary.

Beck's birthday party seems to be a dangerous set-up

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

In Reacher season 3 episode 7, Beck's part in the story changes in a way that no one saw coming. As Beck tries to balance his duties as a father with his involvement in Quinn's business, he wants to protect his son Richard even more.

When Beck finds out that the gun deal is happening on his birthday, he starts to feel more and more worried. He asks Quinn for permission to send Richard away to keep him safe. But Quinn turns down Beck's request, showing how cold and calculating he is. Beck's attempts to protect his son are ignored, and Quinn keeps brutally in charge of the situation.

Beck calls Reacher to tell him where the deal is because the tension is rising. Reacher is told that the sale will take place at the Bullhead Salvage Yard, which seems like a pretty obvious place for it to be real.

Being careful as he is always, Reacher sets up a sniper rifle in case the worst happens. At the same time, Neagley follows the Yemeni buyers to learn more about where they are going.

Things quickly go severely, though, when Reacher finds out that the buyers are not at the salvage yard after all. Instead, they are going to Beck's house, which proves Reacher's worst fears that Quinn is smarter than them all.

Quinn’s deception: A trap unveils

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

Quinn has been one step ahead of Reacher and his team as the episode goes on. When Beck tells Reacher where the salvage yard is, Reacher's gut tells him that something is wrong. The buyers are going to Beck's house, not the salvage yard, as Neagley's investigation shows.

Reacher gets the clues quickly and figures out that Quinn set Beck up for a surprise attack. To create a distraction and start a deadly firefight between Beck's men and the ATF, Quinn sends Beck to the salvage yard. In the meantime, he plans to finish the gun deal with the buyers from Yemen while staying safe at Beck's house.

Reacher’s next move to save Terea, Beck and Richard

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 7 (Image via Prime Video)

At the end of Reacher season 3 episode 7, Reacher has to make a hard choice. Reacher has to act quickly to save Beck and his son because Quinn's men are getting ready for a deadly fight at the salvage yard.

Even though the ATF is already involved, Reacher doesn't trust them to handle the situation. To make sure Beck makes it through the night, he has to do something about it himself.

At the same time, Neagley needs to make sure Richard is safe and stop the deal at Beck's mansion from going through. It's part of Reacher's plan to kill Quinn's men and keep Beck safe from the consequences of the gun deal.

In Reacher season 3 episode 7, Quinn's lie to Beck is an integral moment. Quinn is in charge of the gun-smuggling operation and doesn't want anyone to get in his way. He purposely lied to Beck about where the deal was to make sure he would succeed and get rid of any threats to his business. Reacher season 3's finale looks like an upcoming battle.

Reacher season 3 episode 7 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

