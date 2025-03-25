7 best characters from Reacher season 3

Reacher is an intense crime drama series that has enthralled audiences since its first release. The series is about Jack Reacher, a former U.S. Army military police major who solves perilous conspiracies and takes action in his own manner. Season 3, inspired by Lee Child's book "Persuader," explores more of Reacher's intricate world.

Alan Ritchson portrays the main character with an authoritative presence, lending authenticity to his intimidating persona. The new season brings in fresh characters with Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck, a successful rug importer with shady business; Brian Tee as Francis Xavier Quinn, a dirty ex-military intelligence officer turned gun dealer; and Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy, a tenacious DEA agent who heads an investigation into Beck's business.

Audiences love Reacher for its action, complex plot, and character depth. Season 3's exploration of Jack's secret missions and morally ambiguous characters adds suspense and depth to the story. Throughout season 3, viewers meet a cast of interesting characters that enrich the plot. Here are the seven best characters of the season.

Susan Duffy, Richard Beck, and 5 other characters that stand out in Reacher season 3

1) Steven Elliot

Still from Season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Jack teams up with a group of DEA agents targeting Beck’s criminal network. Among them is Steven Elliot (Daniel David Stewart), the youngest and most unassuming. His inexperience often lands him in tricky situations, and his tendency to overlook details makes things worse. In a world where every little clue counts, Steven's naïveté stands out.

He’s a good guy, just not the sharpest in the room. Still, his humility adds a refreshing touch to a show known for its tough, cynical tone. But given how ruthless things can get in Reacher, his fate doesn’t look too promising.

2) Dominique Kohl

Still from Season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Dominique Kohl is Jack’s former protégé, someone he deeply respected and trusted. They worked together on a case against Xavier Quinn, and Reacher, recognizing her skill, let her take the lead in apprehending him. But things took a brutal turn. Quinn overpowered her and tortured her for information, but she never cracked. She stayed loyal till the end. And for that, Quinn killed her. Jack made sure Quinn paid the price—or so he thought.

Kohl appears in just one episode but leaves a lasting impact. Sharp and fearless, she shares a natural, respectful dynamic with her mentor. Her tragic death fuels Reacher’s vendetta against Quinn, making his pursuit of justice deeply personal.

3) Guillermo Villanueva

Still from Season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Villanueva (Roberto Montesinos) is one of the three DEA agents working alongside Reacher. A longtime friend of Susan Duffy (Sonya Cassidy), he’s fiercely loyal to her and willing to put everything on the line to crack the case. Whether it’s breaking into a car pawn shop or staging a fake kidnapping, he’s always by her side.

But unlike Duffy, Villanueva isn’t exactly on board with Jack’s brutal tactics. The way he eliminates obstacles with ease unsettles him, and the increasingly risky, borderline illegal nature of their operation doesn’t sit right. Still, his unwavering loyalty might just put him in serious danger before the season wraps up.

4) Susan Duffy

Still from Season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Susan Duffy is a DEA agent on a mission to take down Beck’s criminal empire, but for her, it’s more than just another case. She’s carrying guilt. She once sent a young recovering addict, Teresa, undercover to gather intel on Beck’s operation. But then Teresa vanished. Now, Duffy is desperate to find her and dismantle the business, not just for justice—but for redemption.

Duffy is one of the strongest female characters in the show. She upholds the law, but she’s not afraid to bend it when necessary, making her a lot like Reacher. She’s relentless, sharp, and dangerously focused. When she learns about Quinn, her mission shifts—he becomes the bigger threat.

Duffy isn’t perfect; her past mistakes weigh on her, and her intensity sometimes borders on obsession. But that’s what makes her compelling. She’s human, flawed, and determined. And with the show subtly teasing a possible romance with Reacher, her character only gets more intriguing.

5) Richard Beck

Still from Season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

A quiet, overly sheltered college student still haunted by a past kidnapping that cost him his ear, Richard's life takes another sharp turn when Reacher steps in as his bodyguard after supposedly stopping another abduction attempt.

Richard serves as the audience’s lens into this dangerous, action-packed world. Unlike the hardened fighters around him, he’s an outsider—struggling to make sense of things far beyond his experience. But that’s what makes him compelling. His confusion, fear, and cautious curiosity feel real.

Berchtold delivers a solid performance, capturing Richard’s unassuming nature without making him seem weak. Instead, his innocence adds depth, making him a great contrast to Reacher’s tough, no-nonsense demeanor. Their bond gives Reacher a chance to show a more protective, almost paternal side—something not often seen in his usual lone-wolf persona.

6) Frances Neagley

Still from Season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Neagley played a major role in seasons 1 and 2 but has been mostly in the background in season 3, appearing only through phone calls. Despite limited screen time, she remains a fan favorite and is getting her own spin-off, already in production. Her few appearances this season reaffirm why she's so popular and valued by Jack.

And don’t count her out just yet. With things heading toward a showdown with Quinn, it’s only a matter of time before Neagley jumps back into the action.

7) Jack Reacher

Still from Season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

By now, Alan Ritchson has firmly made his mark on the role, proving time and again that he brings the character to life. Season 3 peels back yet another layer of Reacher’s past, making things personal with the heartbreaking story of Dominique Kohl.

Ritchson delivers at full force, keeping his character as the unstoppable powerhouse he’s always been while adding a mentor-like touch through his interactions with Richard and Dominique. This season, he’s more on his own than ever, but that doesn’t slow him down.

The action, the suspense, the intensity—Reacher carries it all effortlessly. At the end of the day, this show is all about him, and Ritchson owns every scene, proving once again why he’s the best thing about this gripping, high-stakes series.

Season 3 has introduced plenty of compelling characters, each adding depth and tension to the story. Whether it’s Jack himself, his allies, or his enemies, every character plays a crucial role. With the season’s action heating up, these standout figures make it all the more thrilling to watch the show on Prime Video.

