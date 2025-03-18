"Trying to get a lot of oxygen" — When Alan Ritchson opened up about the issues he faced while gaining weight for Reacher season 3

Alan Ritchson has been in the acting profession for over two decades. While he was already a well-known figure, his recognition soared when he took on the titular role in Prime Video's TV series Reacher. The show quickly became a favorite among fans of Lee Child's book series and even drew in new admirers.

The protagonist of Child's novels is known to be tall and muscular, and Ritchson, who stands at 6 feet 3 inches tall, worked hard to achieve that body structure. When Reacher season 1 premiered, it was evident just how much muscle he had gained for the role. He put on even more weight for season 2, which brought its own set of challenges.

In an interview clip from the Inside of You podcast, dated January 13, 2024, Ritchson spoke about the struggle:

"I think it's hard on the heart. So, there's a couple of things that I started to feel. The lung capacity feels like I just can't keep up. I did sprints this morning. It's just amazing how quick I'm like really winded and it wasn't always like that but I'm trying to get a lot of oxygen to a lot of muscles."

During the conversation, he added that he is 240 lbs, and for most people, carrying 280 lbs on their shoulders while doing lunges for 20 minutes would cause their muscles to "explode." He explained that when he ran uphill, he felt his muscles tire easily because he was carrying a lot of weight in each step.

However, Alan Ritchson was no stranger to having a ripped body before Reacher. He made his acting debut as Arthur Curry/Aquaman in the DC TV series Smallville. He also appeared as Hank Hall/Hawk in another DC TV series titled Titans. Playing superheroes usually requires actors to have a great body, and Ritchson was no exception.

Alan Ritchson addressed reports of gaining 30 pounds of muscle

Alan Ritchson at the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 (Image via Getty)

After Reacher season 2 premiered on Prime Video in December 2023, Alan Ritchson addressed reports claiming he had put on 30 pounds of muscle for his role as Jack Reacher. In an interview with GQ, dated January 19, 2024, the actor said:

"I want to clarify one thing because in every interview someone says ‘30 pounds of muscle’. I put on 30 pounds! I don't know how much of that was lean muscle. I went from 205lb to 235lb in eight months, I was eating a tonne. I don't think all of that was muscle. A good chunk was – a little more than half, maybe."

He continued:

"But I didn't take steroids, I didn't take testosterone. There was only one way to get where I needed to be and that was hard work. I fucking wrecked my body, dude. It was too much. I didn't have time to heal. I would strain something and I was like, ‘I don't care! I'm working through it!’ I suffered the consequences."

Alan Ritchson also reflected on how not using testosterone during his workout for season 1 of Reacher was the wrong decision. As a result, he had to undergo surgery before filming season 2.

Reacher is available for streaming on Prime Video.

