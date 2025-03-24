"It’s not great"- Reacher season 3 fails to impress the fans even after its penultimate episode

The seventh episode of Reacher season 3 came out on Prime Video on March 20, 2025. Reacher season 3 episode 7 starts with Jack and Duffy going to see Teresa's grandmother in Boston to let her know what's going on. Then they go to Los Angeles to put pressure on Prado, a shady gallery owner, to set up a meeting between Neagley and Beck.

Neagley, meanwhile, pretends to be a buyer to get Beck to tell him something. Beck is scared of Quinn because she has been threatened with violence.

Fans aren't impressed, though, even though the plot moves quickly. One X user shared their opinion on Reacher season 3 and wrote,

"Started watching ‘Reacher’ season 3 but it’s not great."

Toward the end of the episode, Beck talks about a supposed arms deal that happened at Bullhead Salvage Yard. Neagley finds out that the buyers are actually going to Beck's house, which shows that Quinn is planning to trick Beck and set him up.

Doug Sears takes over as head of the ATF and puts Reacher and Duffy out of the operation. Reacher thinks the ATF won't handle things well, especially since Beck's son might be in danger. At the end of the episode, Reacher figures out that Beck is being lied to and gets ready to step in before the planned fight turns deadly.

Many people who have watched the show for a long time and now feel let down have said things like these:

“I’m so bummed to see Reacher season 3 as terrible as it is. I was hopeful that all of the encouragement from Alan meant it would be a return the glory of season 1. Instead, it’s simply horrible. The exposition is overdone, the acting is a crime, and the story itself is poorly written. I’ve never loathed watching a show as much as I do with this," a fan expressed disappoitment.

“Reacher Season 3 is so so bad. Just terrible. The script, the acting ugh," a fan stated with utter disappointment.

“Duffy is so damn annoying and there is zero chemistry between her and Reacher. #Reacher #reacherseason3", a fan commented.

Many fans argued that the new series was "poorly written".

"Was it the same writers that wrote season 1 and 2 of reacher that wrote season 3? Season 3 looks so off," an X user asked.

“Reacher season 3 is so poorly written. you can easily tell it was made cos the series blew up," a fan commented with disgust.

“Season 3 has been a big step down for REACHER. There’s nothing the finale can do to change that either. A combination of uninspired writing and mostly poor acting made it tough to care about the story," an X user remarked.

Major loopholes in Reacher season 3 episode 7

Even though the point of Reacher season 3, episode 7 was to build suspense, some scenes have left viewers confused.

When Reacher and Duffy fly to Los Angeles to face Prado, season 3 of Reacher takes a strange turn. The only reason for the trip? Getting Prado to call Beck on the phone. They try to blackmail him in a way that might not be legal, but they don't get any new information from him.

The mission doesn't help them get closer to Teresa or show them what Quinn will do next. It seems like it was added for dramatic effect instead of moving the story along.

Maine is where all the main events happen, including Quinn's plan, Teresa's capture, and Beck's involvement. Moving the characters to a different state takes away from the story itself. This side trip is not only useless, but it also throws off the season's flow and pace.

This seemingly random road trip that doesn't even lead to anything useful takes away from how important it is to save Teresa right away.

This episode was supposed to be very important, but a lot of the suspense doesn't work. Even the fact that Beck's house is where the arms deal really took place doesn't seem like a planned twist; it feels like an afterthought.

Neagley's discovery should have made a huge difference in the story's direction, but the scene doesn't carry as much weight as it should.

Characters who used to be good at planning things seem to have lost their edge. Reacher and Duffy, who have been good at handling high-stakes situations in previous episodes, rely on a weak plan to blackmail Quinn that only scratches the surface of her scheme.

The ATF takes over the case, which makes things worse because they are shown to be hostile and uncaring. The power struggle between the agencies is mentioned, but not really looked into, so viewers are left confused instead of interested.

Reacher season 3 episode 7 is available to stream on Prime Video.

