Reacher season 3 finale episode: Release date & time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The long-awaited Reacher season 3 finale episode is almost here. In the season finale, fans of the action-packed show will finally get to see how Jack Reacher's story ends. The finale will air on March 27, 2025, so things are getting ready for an intense showdown.

In season 3, Reacher, played by Alan Ritchson, is in the middle of a dangerous mission to get revenge and a tricky undercover operation involving the DEA and ATF.

The events of the season have been very similar to those in Lee Child's 2003 book Persuader, but there are also some new twists only found in the TV version. The team is about to fight Quinn (Brian Tee) in the most important battle of the series.

Reacher season 3 finale episode is expected to answer all the important questions that the previous episodes left open. As the characters deal with problems inside and outside of their relationships, the finale looks like it will be emotional and action-packed.

Reacher season 3 finale episode will premiere on Thursday, March 27, 2025

Reacher season 3 finale episode, Unfinished Business, is set to air on Thursday, March 27, 2025. As with the previous episodes, this finale will be available on Prime Video. Fans can expect the episode to drop in the early morning hours, depending on their time zone.

Below is a table with the release timings in various regions:

Region Release Day and Date Local Time USA (Pacific Time) Thursday, March 27, 2025 12:00 am USA (Eastern Time) Thursday, March 27, 2025 3:00 am Brazil (BRT) Thursday, March 27, 2025 5:00 am UK (BST) Thursday, March 27, 2025 8:00 am Central Europe (CET) Thursday, March 27, 2025 9:00 am India (IST) Thursday, March 27, 2025 1:30 pm South Africa (SAST) Thursday, March 27, 2025 9:00 am Philippines (PHT) Thursday, March 27, 2025 3:00 pm Australia (ACDT) Thursday, March 27, 2025 6:00 pm New Zealand (NZST) Thursday, March 27, 2025 8:00 pm

Reacher season 3 episode 7 recap

Reacher season 3 episode 7 starts with Jack Reacher and Duffy visiting Teresa's grandmother in Boston. They stress how important it is to get Teresa out of Quinn's hands.

At the same time, Neagley is in Chicago questioning Costopoulos, a local gangster, who says that Quinn planned the attack on her and is linked to many illegal activities. Neagley's investigation takes her to Maine, where she learns important details about Quinn's business, such as a big gun deal.

Reacher and Duffy go up to Prado, the owner of an art gallery connected to Quinn, and ask him to help them set up a meeting with Beck, another important person in Quinn's group.

They tell him he could go to jail if he doesn't cooperate, and Prado sets up the meeting in the end. Neagley meets Beck in Maine, who has been beaten up and is missing an ear. She informs him that Quinn is going to kill him and his son as soon as the gun deal is done.

Neagley persuades Beck to learn more about the deal and find out where Teresa is since Reacher can't act without this important information.

The deal will happen at a private airfield, but there are still some things that aren't clear. Reacher's team starts to look for the Yemeni buyers with Neagley's information.

Beck, on the other hand, doesn't know about Quinn's plan to trap him, which leaves the finale on a dangerous cliffhanger. At the end of the episode, Reacher and his team are getting ready for their last meeting with Quinn and his operations.

What to expect from Reacher season 3 finale episode

Expand Tweet

Reacher season 3 finale episode is expected to bring everything to a head in a dramatic and high-stakes conclusion. With the help of Duffy and Guillermo, Reacher should be able to save Teresa without hurting her.

The team might also go up against Quinn, and with Neagley's help, Reacher might finally be able to punish him. Additionally, the ATF's involvement could be very important, their quick action could change the outcome of the operation.

As Reacher's team gets closer to Quinn, the dangers rise, and fans can expect tense moments leading up to the final battle.

Reacher season 3 finale episode looks like it will be a satisfying ending to the season while still leaving some room for what could happen next.

Reacher season 3 finale episode will be available to stream on Prime Video.

