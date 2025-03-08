“I can't believe Paulie put Reacher to his knees” — Fans are baffled as the ‘Big Guy’ almost knocks down Jack in Reacher season 3

Reacher season 3 has kept fans fascinated since it premiered on February 20, 2025. But the most recent episode 5, which was released on March 6, has presented one of the most shocking and intense physical fights in the series.

Jack Reacher's fight with Paulie, a huge 7-foot enforcer, is the main plot of the fifth episode of Reacher season 3, titled Smackdown. The fight between Paulie and Reacher was so different from any other usual brawl that fans were left in awe. Many fans then took to social media to express their opinions on the fight.

"I can't believe Paulie put Reacher to his knees," wrote a fan on X.

This was a recurring sentiment among viewers, as the ‘Big Guy’ almost knocked down Jack in a way that no enemy had ever done before.

"Paulie give Reacher igbaju kan, Reacher begin bleed 😂😂😂😂😂😂," exclaimed a fan.

Fans couldn’t believe their eyes, as the mighty Reacher—who has previously taken down countless enemies with ease—was left stunned by Paulie’s strength. Even more hilarious and perplexing were the comments around Reacher’s reaction:

“Reacher almost getting knocked out in this new episode is so funny lol,” said a fan.

“Reacher v. Paulie fight delivers everything that's promised,” commented another fan.

Reacher, the unstoppable force, struggles to get back to his feet after a simple slap. Fans were stunned by how easily Paulie had taken control of the fight.

“Omo they humbled Reacher in this last episode, nobody has never punched him like that before 😂😂😂😂,” said a netizen.

"This Paulie is an animal. See as he tear Reacher slap and blood comot lmao," added another netizen.

Indeed, it becomes clear that in Reacher season 3 Jack is facing an opponent who is not only bigger but also tougher than any he’s faced before.

“Reacher got the taste slapped out his damn mouth by that tall ass bodybuilder buhl 😭😭,” wrote a fan.

"I've never seen reacher look so small, paulie's a f**king tank", added another fan.

"Man slapped Reacher and his whole life flashed in his eyes lmaoo," said another fan.

The loss doesn’t deter Reacher, but it leaves him vulnerable, raising the stakes for future episodes.

Jack vs. Paulie: A fight that fans can't believe they witnessed in Reacher season 3

The physical fight in Reacher season 3, episode 5 between Jack Reacher and Paulie was a turning point of the story. Reacher, who is known for being very strong and intimidating, has always been able to beat his opponents.

But Paulie is different from all the other opponents he has faced. Paulie is a huge, muscular man played by Olivier Richters, who is almost a foot taller than Reacher, who is played by Alan Ritchson. The two characters are very different from each other, which makes for an unforgettable battle.

Reacher is determined to make Paulie pay for killing Annette, an undercover agent, after they meet. The fact that Paulie is very big doesn't scare Reacher. He walks up to him with the confidence that has helped him win many fights. Nobody sees what happens next, though.

Reacher talks to Paulie and makes him answer, but Paulie isn't scared. When Paulie calls Reacher a "stupid man," it makes him even more angry. "Are you gonna do something about it?"

As Reacher replies, he gets physical with the person. Paulie's response, on the other hand, is quick and harsh. Reacher falls to the floor after Paulie hits him hard enough to throw him off balance. After the slap, there was a moment of pure shock. Reacher was knocked out and couldn't figure out how strong his opponent was.

Reacher season 3 sees Paulie’s resilience: The giant who doesn’t flinch

As Reacher gets up and prepares to fight back, he throws a punch at Paulie's ribs to try to get away from him. But Paulie doesn't even flinch. This makes it feel even more dangerous around Paulie.

Reacher's shock is evident, and he tries to figure out what's going on. Not only is Paulie stronger than Reacher, but he also doesn't seem to be bothered by his usual moves.

In response to Reacher's attempt to punch, Paulie hits him hard in the face, knocking him out. This fight wakes Reacher up by showing him that size and strength alone could beat his usual strategies.

These events after the battle are just as telling as the battle itself. Reacher, who is usually calm and sure of his physical strength, goes back to his room with a cut lip and a shattered ego.

This event changes how Jack's journey in Reacher season 3 goes from here on out. He is up against an enemy who might be stronger than him for the first time. Reacher no longer just needs to use his brute strength to deal with the challenge. How will Jack beat someone as strong as Paulie? That's what every fan wants to know before Reacher season 3 ends.

For Reacher, Paulie is now one of the toughest enemies he has ever had to deal with, so their final fight is sure to be an unforgettable spectacle. Even though Reacher is down, the real fight hasn't ended yet.

There is no doubt that Reacher season 3 has raised the bar. With new problems coming up, Reacher's journey will likely be even more exciting than before.

Reacher season 3 episode 5 is available to stream on Prime Video.

