Who is Annette in Reacher season 3? Character role explored

Reacher season 3 episode 5, titled Smackdown, dropped on March 6, 2025. As usual, the episode's events have become trending topics of discussion on the internet. One of those many topics is the demise of two characters in the latest episode.

The new season introduced several new characters in the show. One of those many characters is Annette, a maid at Zachary Beck's mansion. At first, she seemed to be just a minor character like several others. However, that changed in episode 5 when it was revealed that, like Jack Reacher, she was also an undercover agent at Beck's mansion.

Disclaimer: The following article contains heavy spoilers about Reacher season 3 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

Reacher season 3: Annette's character explored

Caitlin McNerney as Annette in Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher season 3 opened with Jack Reacher (Alan Ritchson) saving a young boy from getting kidnapped. He even shoots a cop in the process. However, it is later revealed that it was all part of an elaborate plan Reacher had come up with, and the boy was Richard Beck (Johnny Berchtold), son of Zachary Beck (Anthony Michael Hall), whose illegal business Reacher wanted to investigate.

Reacher earned Beck's trust by saving Richard. This got him direct access to his house and, to some extent, his business, which is disguised as an Oriental rug import company. The former U.S. Army military policeman encountered two maids at Beck's house, and just like everyone else, he didn't suspect their involvement with law enforcement.

While Reacher put everything at risk every night when he left Beck's home to learn about his business, the young maid Annette (Caitlin McNerney) tried to do the same from inside the home. When asked about the reason behind her working as a maid, she told everyone, including Reacher, that she was a student in need of some money.

In episode 5, Jack Reacher learned that Richard's bodyguard, John Cooper (Ronnie Rowe), who was illegally captured by the DEA, escaped. To make sure that Cooper could not reach Beck and blow up their cover, Reacher set out to stop him and even succeeded.

However, he returned to Beck's office to find everyone tense and assumed that his cover was blown. To his relief and surprise, Annette's true identity was unveiled when Beck's men found a secure government texting device in her room. She was an undercover agent for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).

Beck further revealed that Annette was using the device to inform the government about the rug business, from the next delivery date to the cargo's approximate size. He also stated that Annette was sending the messages at a 14-day gap, and it had been ten days since she had sent the last one. So, it would take the ATF another 4 days to realize she had been caught.

What happened to Annette?

A still from Reacher season 3 (Image via YouTube/Prime Video)

Then, Beck told Reacher to dump Annette's body in the ocean. Reacher, who had previously defended Annette's dignity from one of Beck's men, hid his revulsion over the fact that yet another agent had become the victim of such brutality.

Reacher claimed that he was only upset about the fact that he did not get to interrogate her before Paulie (Olivier Richters) killed her with a single slap. So, episode 5 saw the demise of two agents at the hands of Beck's men.

Earlier in the episode, John Cooper managed to murder rookie DEA Agent Eliot (Daniel David Stewart) before escaping from captivity. Cooper stomped on Eliot's skull with his boot-clad feet, which resulted in the latter's death. Duffy (Sonya Cassidy) lies to Eliot's father about the cause of his death.

Reacher season 3 has already given the protagonist all the more reason to investigate the roots of the illegal weapon business that Beck has.

The first five episodes of Reacher season 3 are available for streaming on Prime Video.

