Reacher season 3 episode 5 ending explained: Who kills Steven Eliot?

Reacher season 3 episode 5, titled Smackdown, was released on March 6, 2025, on Prime Video. Fans eagerly awaited the latest chapter in Jack Reacher's journey after the revelation of Kohl's death in the last episode. The episode not only carries on the story of weapons trafficking but also shows sad losses that cause major confrontations and disclosures.

Ad

In this episode, Reacher discovers that Quinn's business, Bizarre Bazaar, is involved in weapons trafficking instead of drugs. The episode's end sees several sad incidents, including Steven Eliot's death. Eliot is killed by John Cooper, Quinn's bodyguard. Reacher faces Paulie and then a possible encounter with Quinn by the end of the episode.

Disclaimer: The following article contains spoilers from Reacher season 3 episode 5. Reader's discretion is advised.

An iconic Seinfeld character in a brand new role RIGHT HERE

The ending of Reacher season 3 episode 5 brings in several deaths

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

The end of Reacher season 3 episode 5 is a mix of shocking and emotional scenes. This episode has a lot more at stake because Reacher and his team are faced with a lot of threats. The sad death of Steven Eliot sets off a series of events that end with a fight with the infamous "big guy" Paulie.

Ad

Trending

However, the dangers are far from over as Reacher gets ready to meet up with Quinn, an old enemy who may or may not remember the last time they met.

Steven Eliot’s death leaves the audience teary-eyed

Steven Eliot in Reacher season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher season 3 episode 5 finds one of its tragic moments with Steven Eliot's death, which comes as a shock. Eliot, a federal agent, is left in charge of John Cooper, who was driving Richard's car when he was taken hostage. Cooper is desperate for a cigarette and keeps pleading with Eliot to give it to him, ultimately manipulating Eliot.

Ad

Eliot gives Cooper a cigarette against the rules, even though he knows it's not a wise decision and that the situation is risky. This small action turns deadly when Cooper seizes the chance to get away from his chains.

Cooper takes the rubbing alcohol bottle that Eliot was using to treat his wounds from the desk. He then spits the alcohol out toward a lighter that Eliot was preparing to help him smoke. The alcohol explodes in a fiery ball, setting Eliot on fire.

Ad

During the chaos, Cooper goes one step further and stomps on Eliot's head several times, killing him in a brutal and planned way. When Duffy gets there, Eliot is already dead, soaked in blood and burnt marks all over his body. This not only physically hurts Duffy and the team, who had been working closely with him, but also emotionally.

In Reacher season 3 episode 5, the moment when Duffy informs Eliot's family about his death is heartwarming. She mentions to the bereaving father that Eliot was a good agent who saved her life as well.

Ad

Duffy and Guillermo’s escape and the shootout

Duffy and Guillermo’s escape and the shootout in Reacher season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

In Reacher season 3 episode 5, the team's attention shifts to a warehouse, which has something to do with Quinn and Beck. When McCabe's men surprise Duffy and Guillermo while looking into Quinn's operation, they put them in a dangerous situation. They find Angel Doll's laptop there, which they cannot retain.

Ad

Reacher tries to warn Duffy and her coworker about the impending danger but fails because he cannot get through, which leads to the ambush. Since Reacher can't inform them directly, he calls Steven Eliot and asks him to call the warehouse and inform Duffy.

Receiving Eliot's call finally helps Duffy with the warning she needs, but it's almost too late. The warning from Eliot comes just in time for Duffy and Guillermo to be shot by Quinn's men as they break into the warehouse.

Ad

Between the DEA agents and Quinn's goons, there is a quick escape for Duffy and Guillermo, and Duffy kills one of the attackers. Soon after, Reacher shows up and kills another one of Quinn's men. However, not all of Quinn's men are willing to die for the sake of the mission. Duffy and Guillermo leave the scene. She loses her FBI badge in all the chaos, and Reacher finds it and hides it.

Ad

Duffy’s decision to continue the investigation

Duffy’s decision to continue the investigation in Reacher season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

Duffy and Guillermo are both physically and emotionally battered after the intense gunfight. When they realize that Quinn and Beck are not only involved in a drug operation but also smuggling weapons, the danger they face at the warehouse makes them rethink their priorities. There's uncertainty about Teresa's life as well, which Duffy wants to believe is unharmed.

Ad

Although they know their investigation has put their lives in danger and that they have come very close to losing, Duffy refuses to give up. Her knowledge of the case's importance and the need to uncover the truth about Quinn's actions is clear.

There is a short conversation between Duffy and Guillermo about whether they should keep looking into it. As a result of what happened and his near-death experience, Guillermo is shaken and wants to take a break from the case.

Ad

Duffy, who is always focused and determined, persuades him to move forward. She keeps saying that they can't give up, especially since they still don't know what happened to Teresa, who is a key figure in the investigation.

Tragic loss of Annette

Anette in Reacher season 3 (Image via Prime Video)

As Reacher season 3 episode 5 progresses, the team deals with the effects of the shooting and Steven Eliot's death, Annette is killed. Paulie kills Annette, who was working as an ATF agent in secret.

Ad

Annette's input into the investigation was very important because she told the police about Quinn's activities, especially the weapons trafficking ring. Reacher is shocked by her death because he had hoped to use her information to look further into the case.

Annette is killed when McCabe's men find out about her secret activities with the ATF. During a normal search of Beck's home, they find her phone, which she had used to talk to her bosses.

Ad

Also read: Reacher season 3 vs. Lee Child's Book, Persuader: Basic differences explored

McCabe tells Paulie to kill her because he knows she is a threat. Paulie kills Annette with one hard slap, which is shocking and heartless. The act's brutality shows how cruel Paulie is and how willing he is to do anything to protect Quinn and Beck's business.

Moreover, Annette was one of those in Beck's house whom Reacher was a bit close with. To save her from the verbal abuses of Quinn's goons, she sent a pineapple pastry to Reacher as well. So, to some extent, the loss was a little personal.

Ad

Along with helping with the investigation, she was also someone who could have given important details about Quinn's business dealing in illegal weapons. When Reacher learns that another important piece of the puzzle has been lost, his anger and frustration are clear. Dumping her body into the sea was not an easy act for Reacher.

Also read: Reacher season 3 soundtrack: A definitive guide to all the songs in the Prime Video series

Ad

Reacher’s conflict with Paulie

Reacher season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

As soon as Annette dies, Reacher and Paulie get into a fight, which is one of the most intense and physical parts of the episode. Reacher faces Paulie because he knows he needs to kill the enforcer to stop Quinn's plan. While the two men are fighting, Reacher tries to hit Paulie but is unable to because Paulie is much stronger and bigger than him.

Ad

Reacher is knocked to the ground and left confused and dazed by the force of Paulie's slap. Reacher quickly learns that Paulie is not someone he can beat in a fair fight, no matter how hard he tries.

Reacher's fight with Paulie is also a metaphor for the bigger battle he is fighting in this episode—the fight to stop Quinn and Beck's operation. Even though Reacher loses this fight to Paulie, it makes him more determined than ever.

Ad

Cooper gets his due cleared

Cooper gets shot in Reacher season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher and his team have to come up with a way to stop Quinn's bodyguard from getting to Beck's estate after Annette's death. The bodyguard, who has been very important to Quinn's plan, is on his way to Beck's house, and Reacher knows that he might reveal their plan if he gets there. Reacher and Guillermo devise a way to stop the bodyguard before he gets to Beck's house.

Ad

The plan is to stop the bodyguard's car with a roadblock, but things don't go as planned. Reacher and Guillermo set up the roadblock to stop Cooper, who was on his way to Beck's house. Guillermo fakes his death, and the moment he shoots down Cooper, it feels like justice is served. His words, "This is for Eliot" stay with the audience.

Also read: Reacher season 3 complete release schedule: All episodes and when they arrive

Ad

Final showdown: Reacher faces Quinn

A still from Reacher season 3 episode 5 (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher gets ready for his last fight with Quinn as the episode comes to a close. Reacher's investigation has shown that Quinn and Beck are not trafficking drugs as was first thought. Instead, they are sneaking weapons into the country.

Ad

Reacher now knows that he is up against a much more dangerous operation, which changes the whole point of the investigation. Reacher and Quinn's tension builds throughout the episode, as both men get ready for the inevitable fight that will happen.

At the end of Reacher season 3 episode 5, Jack is on his way to a meeting with McCabe, who has asked Beck and Quinn to have a conversation. Reacher is still upset about the deaths of his friends and allies, so he takes a big risk by going to the meeting, knowing that Quinn might remember him from the last time they met.

Ad

Reacher is set on finishing the mission though, even if it means facing Quinn again. It's not clear what will happen at the meeting, but one thing is for sure—Reacher is ready to do anything to catch Quinn.

Reacher season 3 episode 5 is available for streaming on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback