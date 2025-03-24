7 best supporting characters in Reacher

An adaptation of Lee Child's series, Reacher helmed by the talented Alan Ritchson is currently in its third season. While the current season will come to a close by the end of this month, Reacher has already been renewed for a fourth season in addition to a spin-off in the offing. There is no doubt that Reacher thrives on its long list of charming and memorable characters with new additions every season.

The best thing about the characters in Reacher is that the focus isn't only on the central characters. There are many well-developed supporting characters who have also helped add to the narrative, in some way or another. Even though these characters have limited screen time, the talented actors who portrayed them have made sure that Reacher fans will remember their characters fondly.

Out of all the supporting characters on the show, the Reacher characters mentioned on this list particularly managed to stay ingrained in the minds of fans.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion. Individual opinions may vary.

Mosley, Picard and five other Reacher characters who have added to the show's appeal and intrigue

1) Joe Reacher

Joe's death motivated Jack to make his way into Margrave (Image via Christopher Russell Instagram)

Joe Reacher is Jack's brother. The adult version of the character was portrayed by Christopher Russell while Gavin White played the young version. Even though the character had passed away before the events of season one, Joe's presence was still felt in the form of meaningful flashbacks.

It is from these flashbacks that the audience learns that Joe and Jack shared a strong bond since their childhood. In fact, it was evident that Joe would take on the role of the protector whenever he was around Jack.

When he became a Secret Service agent, he played an active role in many dangerous investigations. In fact, he was investigating a counterfeiting ring in Margrave when he was killed. His death is one of the main motivators behind Jack's actions so it can be safely said that Reacher wouldn't be the same without this supporting character.

2) Kliner Sr.

Currie Graham perfectly captured Kliner's cunning and intimidating side (Image via Currie Graham Instagram)

There is something very intriguing about a villain character who can keep up an innocent front while engaging in illegal activities. Currie Graham's Kilner certainly takes advantage of his charming nature to trick the people of Margrave into believing that he has only good intentions.

In the beginning, Kliner Foundation comes off as a reputable charitable organization but the audience quickly understands that everything is not as it seems on the surface. As a businessman, Kliner Sr. displayed a knack for maintaining the right connections and making the right moves in order to hide the Foundation's involvement in counterfeiting, kidnapping and murder.

Reacher's prowess shines through when he is up against strong and intelligent opponents and Kliner Sr. certainly delivered in terms of shrewdness and ruthlessness.

3) Mosley

Mosley did his best to help Jack (Image via Prime Video)

In shows like Reacher, not every character has special skills. There are some characters who are normal people going about their mundane lives. The same is the case with Mosley, portrayed by Willie C. Carpenter who viewers might remember from Reasonable Doubts (1991) and 1600 Penn (2012).

Mosley is a barber by profession. As he has lived in Margrave for a long time, he has witnessed how the town has changed over the years. His love for Margrave and its people comes through in his conviction to help Reacher who seeks to expose the evildoers threatening to destroy his beloved town.

Carpenter's Mosley is also memorable because the experienced actor brings a certain depth to the character that makes him endearing and relatable to the audience.

4) Paul Hubble

Marc Bendavid immersed himself in the role of Paul Hubble (Image via Marc Bendavid Instagram)

Marc Bendavid's Paul Hubble is a hard character to read and that is what makes him so interesting. Living in Margrave with his wife and children, Hubble is a banker who has ties to Kliner's operation.

At first, viewers are certain that Hubble is one of the bad guys, after all why would be helping to cover up all the illegal operations instead of bringing them out in the open. But over time, as the story divulges more about Hubble's past, his wife, Charlie, reveals that he had been forced to assist the counterfeiting ring.

Like Alan Ritchson's Reacher, the Paul Hubble that the audience gets to see is very close to Lee Child's version from the books, which adds to his popularity.

5) Paul van Hoven

Paulie is as intimidating as Jack (Image via Official Instagram)

While it is common for people to remember the central antagonists of a show, it is very rare for them to keep track of the loyal henchmen who provide muscle support. Throughout its narrative, Reacher has gone up against many muscular criminals but season three introduced the most formidable opponent in the form of Paul van Hoven aka Paulie, portrayed by Olivier Richters.

Known as The Dutch Giant, Richters played memorable roles in The King's Man (2021) and Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023). There is no question that Reacher's physicality stands out whenever he appears on screen and other characters tend to look smaller and less threatening next to him. However, that is not the case with Paulie who is as physically intimidating as the lead hero.

6) Picard

Fans were shocked when Picard revealed his true colors (Image via Prime Video)

Reacher thrives on surprising revelations. After all, if the audience were able to predict every plot twist, it wouldn't be such an interesting watch. And so, there are plenty of characters in the show who have an air of mystery about them. One such example is Martin Roach's Picard.

When viewers are first introduced to this character, they are convinced that his motivations are aligned with those of Jack and Finlay. But with time, the character starts to change color and it becomes clear that he has ties to the counterfeiting operation in Margrave.

62-year-old Roach has appeared in varied shows and films, and his experience certainly helped him capture the complexities of Picard and cleverly tricked the audience into believing that he was one of the good cops.

7) Stevenson

It is a shame that Stevenson didn't make it in the adaptation (Image via Prime Video)

It is always the case with crime shows that the innocent and the righteous have to bear the consequences of standing up to the powerful and corrupt. In Reacher, Jonathan Koensgen plays the role of Stevenson, a Margrave officer who also happens to be the cousin of Paul Hubble.

Now, it is not new to fans of the show that Margrave has its fair share of corrupt officers but Stevenson was a breath of fresh air as he really did want to carry out his duties and stay true to his badge. As he met a tragic end in the show, viewers didn't get to see a whole lot of him but he still made a good impression during the time he was part of the narrative.

It is interesting to note that the adaptation version of Stevenson is different from the books as the character survives in Killing Floor.

These supporting characters from Reacher will be remembered by fans of the show because they added extra zing to the overall narrative.

