Happy Face: Full list of cast for the latest true-crime show

Happy Face is an upcoming true-crime drama series set to premiere exclusively on Paramount+ on March 20, 2025. The eight-episode series will debut with two episodes on March 20, followed by weekly releases every Thursday until May 1, 2025.

The series is inspired by the true story of Melissa Moore, who discovered at the age of 15 that her father, Keith Hunter Jesperson, was a serial murderer known as the Happy Face Killer. In the series, Annaleigh Ashford will be seen portraying Melissa, while Dennis Quaid plays her father, Keith Jesperson.

The series explores Melissa's complex relationship with her incarcerated father, who after decades of no contact, forces his way back into her life. As Melissa grapples with her father's reentry, she confronts her own identity and the haunting criminal record of his father.

Main cast of the Happy Face series

1) Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa Moore

Annaleigh Ashford as Melissa in the series (Image via Paramount+)

Annaleigh Ashford will be seen playing the lead role of Melissa Moore, the daughter of Keith Jesperson. The series features Melissa's struggles with the revelation of her father's crimes and her attempt to rebuild her life while confronting her family's dark past.

Ashford is renowned for her Tony Award-winning performance in the Broadway revival of You Can't Take It with You and her role as Betty DiMello in the television series Masters of S*x.

2) Dennis Quaid as Keith Jesperson

Dennis Quaid as shown in the series (Image via Paramount+)

The role of Keith Jesperson, infamously known as the Happy Face Killer, is being played by Dennis Quaid in the series. The crimes that Jesperson committed had a significantly dark impact on Keith’s entire family, especially his daughter, Melissa.

Apart from this series, Quaid's contribution to filmography includes notable performances in The Right Stuff, The Parent Trap, and Far from Heaven. His acting skills have earned him critical acclaim and numerous award nominations, including the Golden Globe Award, the Emmy, and the Screen Actors Guild Award.

3) James Wolk as Ben Moore

"Sonic The Hedgehog 3" - Los Angeles Premiere (Image via Getty)

James Wolk plays Ben Moore, Melissa's supportive husband, and a bank manager. Ben stands by Melissa and supports her as she navigates the challenges arising from her father's criminal notoriety.

Wolk is known for his roles in television series such as Mad Men, where he portrayed Bob Benson, and Zoo, in which he played Jackson Oz.

4) Carolyn Adair as Texas waitress

Carolyn Adair as shown in Snowmageddon (Image via Prime Video)

Carolyn Adair plays a Texas waitress in Happy Face. Her character provides insights into the narrative during key moments. Adair, a Canadian actress with Irish and Czech roots, graduated from Vancouver Film School with a master's degree in acting for film and television.

She has appeared in films like 2 Hearts and Snowmageddon. Her training includes studying under actor A.C. Peterson and improv at the Second City Comedy Club.

5) Khiyla Aynne as Hazel

Khiyla Aynne plays the character of Hazel, a 15-year-old daughter to Melissa and Ben Moore. Hazel is a happy and secure teenager as far as she knows her mother has taken a business trip. She is unaware of the deeper issues and secrets of the family.

Aynne has acted in films and television shows such as Circuit Breakers, 13: The Musical, and Ponysitters Club.

Supporting cast in Happy Face

A list of rest of the cast members is given below:

Benjamin Mackey as Max

Connor Paton as Tyler

River Codack as Josh

Philip Granger as Chave

Zara Nikou Sichani as Victoria

Jennifer Spence as Renee

Marci T. House as Joyce

Ava Telek as Summer

Kathleen Duborg as June

Charles Zuckermann as Co. Basset

Jenn Lyon as Gillian

Patrick Gilmore as Cody

Kiefer O'Reilly as Shane

Stay tuned for more news and updates, and watch Happy Face as it releases on Paramont+ on 20 March, 2025.

