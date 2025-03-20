Good American Family- A full list of cast and characters for the true crime drama

The Hulu limited series Good American Family offers a gripping depiction of the controversial real-life case of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian girl adopted by an American couple, Kristine and Michael Barnett. The drama follows the events that unfolded after the Barnetts, believing Natalia to be a six-year-old child with dwarfism, later accused her of being an adult posing as a child as per People, March 19, 2025.

Ad

Good American Family presents this unsettling story through multiple perspectives, first through Kristine’s experience and later through Natalia’s point of view, giving audiences a layered understanding of the case according to Vanity Fair, January 27, 2025.

The cast is led by Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, alongside Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett and Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace. Christina Hendricks and Dulé Hill also star in key supporting roles. Good American Family examines themes of identity, family, and truth, dramatizing a case that has stirred debate in both media and legal circles.

Ad

Trending

The main cast of Good American Family

The main cast of the series includes:

Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett

Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett

Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace

Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett

Ellen Pompeo in Special Premiere Of Hulu's "Good American Family" (Image via Getty)

In Good American Family, Ellen Pompeo plays Kristine Barnett, a woman whose decision to adopt Natalia Grace triggers a chain of unsettling events. Initially, Kristine is portrayed as a mother who is eager to provide a loving home to a child with dwarfism. However, suspicions emerge when she begins to believe Natalia is not a child but an adult posing as one.

Ad

Pompeo’s role captures Kristine's descent from a well-intentioned caregiver to someone convinced that her family is in danger, adding emotional complexity to the narrative. The real-life Kristine Barnett, whose actions led to a legal battle and public scrutiny, has remained a controversial figure in discussions about the case.

Ellen Pompeo, best known for her long-standing role as Dr Meredith Grey in Grey’s Anatomy, marks her first major post-Grey’s project with Good American Family. As noted by Vanity Fair, on January 27, 2025, Pompeo talked about how the role was a significant shift for her, calling it “intense stuff... like really tricky stuff,” that required her to explore morally grey territory.

Ad

Pompeo also serves as an executive producer on the series and shared that she approached Kristine’s character through the lens of maternal instincts, citing her own experiences as a mother. Born in Everett, Massachusetts, Pompeo's screen career began with roles in films like Catch Me If You Can and Old School.

Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett

Mark Duplass in Special Premiere Of Hulu's "Good American Family" (Image via Getty)

Mark Duplass portrays Michael Barnett, Kristine’s husband, in Good American Family. Michael’s role in the series charts the growing rift between Kristine and him, as they disagree over Natalia Grace’s true identity.

Ad

While Kristine becomes increasingly convinced that Natalia is deceiving them, Michael initially exhibits skepticism, but later supports his wife in seeking to have Natalia’s birth year legally changed.

Duplass’s character adds a crucial perspective to the drama, as a father who is caught between loyalty to his spouse and his own doubts about the situation. The show presents Michael as conflicted, portraying how he navigates the fallout of decisions that led to national headlines and legal consequences for the family.

Ad

Duplass, an Emmy-nominated actor, is known for his work in The Morning Show, Creep, and Safety Not Guaranteed. He began his career as part of an indie filmmaking team with his brother Jay Duplass, according to IMDb. Born in New Orleans, Duplass has built a reputation for playing characters who balance humor and vulnerability.

In Good American Family, Duplass brings that sensibility to Michael Barnett, a man struggling to reconcile his role as a father with the unraveling trust within his family. As per People, in an interview with Variety (March 2025), Duplass shared that the series' dual-perspective narrative intrigued him but he was not really on board initially cause there was already a film on it.

Ad

"Look, there’s a documentary, there’s a movie called ‘Orphan’ that has similar themes, it’s been in the press. Why do we need another ripped from the headlines story?" he stated.

He became interested upon being informed about the "miniseries format" of the show.

Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace

Ad

Imogen Faith Reid plays Natalia Grace in Good American Family, portraying the girl at the center of the story. Natalia is adopted by the Barnetts, who later claim she is not a child but an adult posing as one.

Reid’s role demands that she navigate two contrasting depictions of Natalia— one as a potential threat in Kristine Barnett’s version of events, and another as a vulnerable young woman in Natalia’s own perspective.

Ad

This dual narrative structure allows Reid to present both the suspicion cast upon Natalia and her struggle to defend her innocence amid a media frenzy and abandonment by her adoptive family as per People, March 19, 2025.

Reid is a newcomer who has previously appeared in projects such as The One and Only Ivan and The Third Day. At 27 years old, Reid portrays Natalia across a wide age range, from 7 to 19. Speaking to Variety, Reid explained that she worked with a dialect and acting coach to deliver a performance that balanced Natalia’s innocence with the ambiguity surrounding her character.

Ad

Supporting cast and their characters

Ad

Here's a list of supporting and other characters:

Sarayu Blue plays Valika, a character closely connected to Kristine’s daycare and the local community.

Aias Dalman portrays Jacob Barnett/Younger Jacob, one of the Barnetts’ sons during the earlier timeline of the series.

Azriel Dalman plays Ethan Barnett/Younger Ethan, Kristine and Michael’s younger son.

Dulé Hill portrays Brandon Drysdale, a detective who investigates the Barnetts’ actions.

Kim Shaw plays Jennifer, a recurring character appearing in five episodes.

Christina Hendricks plays Cynthia Mans, Natalia’s later adoptive mother after the Barnetts.

Aaron Potter portrays Older Jacob Barnett, showing the character in his later years.

Chase Mangum plays Older Wesley/Older Wesley Barnett, another of the Barnetts’ children.

Saul Thomson portrays Older Ethan Barnett, appearing as Ethan in the older timeline.

Liam Anderson plays Younger Wesley/Wesley Barnett, one of the Barnetts’ younger children.

Jerod Haynes plays Antwon Mans, Cynthia Mans' husband, and Natalia's later adoptive father.

Jenny O'Hara appears as Almeda in two episodes.

Kario Marcel portrays Andre in two episodes.

Indra Juniper plays Shawn in two episodes.

Kelly Sry plays JT, a character who appears briefly across two episodes.

Kor Wren plays Wyatt in two episodes.

Derek Webster appears in two episodes in an unspecified role.

Briana Venskus plays Toni, a supporting character in two episodes.

Rob Nagle portrays Dr. Phil in two episodes.

Diandra Lyle plays Deidra Haynes in two episodes.

Kyle Bornheimer appears as Dr. Wachter in one episode.

Mary Birdsong plays Sandy Mosley in one episode.

Pam Murphy portrays Ginny in one episode.

Maria Maestas McCann plays Justine Bowman in one episode.

Dominic Burgess portrays Tom in one episode.

Jennifer Lafleur appears as Leslie in one episode.

Liam Fountain plays Cop #1 in one episode.

Patrick Faucette plays a Reporter in one episode.

Amelia Menjivar portrays Mackenzie in one episode.

Sutheshna Mani appears as Aditi in one episode.

Sofia Hublitz plays Young Kristine in one episode.

Zach Tinker portrays Young Michael in one episode.

Stacie Greenwell plays Dr. Anastasia Meehan in one episode.

Jacqueline Emerson appears as Rhian in one episode.

Pam Tierney plays Judge Zachary in one episode.

Peter Laboy portrays Mr. Neck Tattoo in one episode.

Joe Sachem plays the Bus Driver in one episode.

Keehnan Anderson portrays Lance in one episode.

Rey Herrera plays Officer Halloway in one episode.

Ana Karneza plays Irena in one episode.

Remy Nahapetian appears as a Cashier in one episode.

Jack Sam Shaw appears in one episode in an unspecified role.

Reydon Smith plays Keaton in one episode.

Nicholas Wagner appears as a Lookie-Loo

Ad

Production, direction, and plot details

Ad

Good American Family is an eight-episode limited series created by Katie Robbins and co-showrunner Sarah Sutherland, who both also serve as executive producers, alongside Ellen Pompeo and Andrew Stearn.

Good American Family, directed by Liz Garbus and Stacie Passon (episode 1 and 2, respectively), focuses on the real-life case of Natalia Grace, the orphan adopted by Kristine and Michael Barnett in 2010.

Executive producers include Mike Epps, Dan Spilo, and Niles Kirchner. Good American Family also features production design by Richard Bloom, cinematography by Carmen Cabana, and a score composed by Marcelo Zarvos as per IMDb, 2025.

Ad

Good American Family is now streaming on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback