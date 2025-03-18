The chilling true story behind Hulu’s Good American Family, explained

Hulu's Good American Family is here to offer a gripping take on the infamous case of the Ukrainian orphan, Natalia Grace. Her adoption by the American family of Kristine and Michael Barnett led to a series of legal battles and shocking incidents that have been the theme of multiple shows and documentaries.

Natalia Grace was believed to be a six-year-old Ukrainian orphan diagnosed with a rare form of dwarfism, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita. However, the Barnett family changed her legal age to 22 on suspicion that her real age was more than what her birth records claimed.

The first two episodes of Good American Family air on March 19, 2025, at 12 am PT and 3 am ET. The rest of the episodes will follow a weekly release schedule every Wednesday. The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A couple adopts who they believe is an 8-year-old girl with a rare form of dwarfism, but questions soon arise concerning the actual identity of the adoptee."

What is Good American Family about? Details explored

Hulu's Good American Family revolves around the curious case of Natalia Grace, the Ukranian orphan. The Barnett family had been looking to adopt a child into their family and had faced a second failed adoption when they were presented with the opportunity to adopt Grace.

Grace was known to have a rare form of dwarfism, spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita, since birth but that did not deter Kristine and Michael Barnett from the process in 2010.

While Natalia's arrival into the family is seen as a blessing initially, the Barnetts allegedly began to notice signs of inconsistencies in Natalia's physical characteristics and behavior that led them to harbor the belief that she was older than her age. The Barnetts pinned down on evidence such as her adult-like teeth and the presence of pubic hair, per PEOPLE.

Furthermore, Michael and Kristine alleged that Natalia Grace had intentions of causing the family harm and called her a sociopath. According to Business Insider, the family claimed that Natalia tried to poison Kristine, smeared the walls with her body fluids, and made death threats. The Barnetts, thus, decided to move the court and have her legal age changed to 22 with her birth year being legally changed from 2003 to 1989.

Following the legal change in her age, the family placed Natalia in an apartment in Westfield and Lafayette, Indiana while they moved to Canada. They cut off all ties with her and left her to survive on her own. As she struggled to survive on her own, Natalia was taken in by Cynthia Mans and Antwon Mans.

The Good American Family outlines Natalia's experience with the Barnetts.

Where is Natalia Grace now?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Natalia Grace left the Manses family and fled during Christmas of 2023 over claims of financial distress and physical abuse. She escaped with the help of her UK-based boyfriend, Neil, whom she had met on Facebook.

Neil got in touch with one of his friends, Nicole DePaul, who took Natalia Grace in. The DePauls had tried to adopt Natalia in the past but were turned down. However, she presently lives a content life with Nicole and her husband, Vincent, in upstate New York.

Catch all the details of Natalia Grace's life and struggles as the Good American Family airs on Hulu on March 19, 2025.

