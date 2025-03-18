Where was Hulu’s Good American Family filmed? All shooting locations explored 

Hulu is back with a new psychological drama, Good American Family. Created by Katie Robbins, the story is inspired by the real-life case of Natalia Grace, who was adopted by a couple believing she was a child in need of a home.

Kristine and Michael believed that Natalia was a six-year-old with a rare form of dwarfism and welcomed her into their home as their daughter. But soon, small inconsistencies began happening and her mannerisms, maturity, and medical records did not quite add up, which led to suspicions.

Good American Family shows how a cozy family home turns into a place of doubt, and how perception, trauma, and paranoia shape the reality of people. The Hulu series has been filmed across various locations which are explored below.

Good American Family filming locations explored

Good American Family was filmed across various locations in California but kept Los Angeles as the primary backdrop of the series. Along with LA, the production team also shot key sequences in Santa Clarita and Long Beach, bringing a diverse landscape to the series backdrop.

Good American Family began filming on March 25, 2024, and production was wrapped up by July 11, 2024, just a few months after principal photography began. The filming locations are explored in detail below.

Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles served as the main shooting location of Good American Family. The location offers a diverse range of urban landscapes and the city's vast infrastructure and iconic sites played a pivotal role in the storytelling.

Downtown Los Angeles and locations like the Spring Street Financial District played a crucial role in shaping the professional lives of the characters by providing a corporate and legal setting that we see in the series.

The Los Angeles City Hall, located at 200 North Spring Street, provided the backdrop for many courthouse sequences while Echo Park, with its blend of residential zones and recreational areas, created the backdrop for intimate, character-driven moments. Griffith Park, in 4730 Crystal Springs Drive, with its lush green scenery, provided the setting for family moments.

Santa Clarita, California

Santa Clarita has a suburban ambiance and its scenic landscapes made it an ideal location for shooting domestic moments in Good American Family. The cast and crew filmed extensively around the Valencia neighborhoods, capturing the serene charm of its residential areas, making it the perfect backdrop for the Barnett family’s home setting. The series also utilized Sable Ranch, located at 25933 Sand Canyon Road, as a shooting background for community events and family gatherings.

Long Beach, California

Long Beach with its coastal backdrop blends urban and seaside environments to diversify the scenes in the series. The waterfront area of Shoreline Village, located at 429 Shoreline Village Drive, served as a key filming location for scenes depicting family outings.

On the other hand, The Pike Outlets, at 95 South Pine Avenue, provided a modern setting for filming casual social interactions and weekend scenes. Another important filming spot here is the Long Beach Convention and Entertainment Center at 300 East Ocean Boulevard.

Good American Family, with its meticulous use of diverse locations, has managed to intricately ground its narrative in real, tangible settings which finds resonance with the audience and add more dynamics to the storytelling.

The series premieres tomorrow, March 19, 2025, on Hulu streaming platform exclusively.

