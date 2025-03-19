How to watch Good American Family? Streaming details explored

Good American Family is an upcoming drama series based on the real-life story of Ukrainian orphan Natalia Grace Barnett. The series highlights the events surrounding Natalia's adoption by a couple, Kristine and Michael Barnett. However, they later claimed that Natalia was not a child but an adult with dwarfism.

However, as time passed, the Barnett couple began raising questions about Natalia's age and the circumstances surrounding her adoption. The matter reached court in no time, and a widely discussed legal battle began. The drama series is divided into eight episodes and sheds light on the key players' perspectives.

The drama series is set to premiere on Hulu on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

How can you watch Good American Family? Release date and episode schedule explored

Good American Family will debut its first two episodes on Hulu on March 19, 2025. After that, a new episode will be released every week. However, the drama series will be available on Disney+ for international viewers.

The upcoming episode schedule:

Episode Release date Time E1 - Almost Like a Player Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025 9 am EST E2 - Jump the Jitters Out Wednesday, Mar 19, 2025 9 am EST E3 - Ghosts Everywhere Wednesday, Mar 26, 2025 9 am EST E4 - Right There in Black and White Wednesday, Apr 2, 2025 9 am EST E5 - Too Hurty Without It Wednesday, Apr 9, 2025 9 am EST E6 - Not Today Satan Wednesday, Apr 16, 2025 9 am EST E7 - If You Tell a Story Well Enough Wednesday, Apr 23, 2025 9 am EST E8 - Blood on Her Hands Wednesday, Apr 30, 2025 9 am EST

Hulu provides different subscription options, including:

Basic plan with ads for $7.99 per month

Premium ad-free plan for $12.99 per month.

All about Good American Family - Synopsis explored

Good American Family sheds light on the controversial real-life story of Natalia Grace, a Ukrainian orphan who was adopted by a couple, Kristine and Michael Barnett. The Barnetts believed they had adopted a child but later claimed Natalia was an adult with dwarfism.

The synopsis of the drama series reads:

"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism. But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is."

The synopsis continues:

"As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom."

Produced by ABC Signature and directed by Liz Garbus, Good American Family features many Hollywood stars, including Pompeo, Mark Duplass, Imogen Faith Reid, Dulé Hill, Sarayu Blue, and Christina Hendricks.

As revealed by IMDB, the other cast includes Ellen Pompeo, Azriel Dalman, Aias Dalman, Kim Shaw, Chase Mangum, Saul Thomson, Aaron Potter, Jerod Haynes, Liam Anderson, and many more.

The series is written and created by Katai Robbins, along with Mike Epps, Ahmadu Garba, Laura Holstein, Niles Kirchner, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Spilo, Andrew Stearn, Sarah Sutherland, Suzanne Lauer-Maltby, Liz Garbus, Shyan Pawl, and Erin Levy, serves as executive producers.

According to Variety, executive producer Sarah Sutherland said,

“I mean, she not only has to play over a wide range of years, she also plays Natalia from two different ages and different people’s perspectives. Imogen blew everybody away. As soon as everybody saw her tape, it was clear she was the one.”

Good American Family will premiere its two episodes on Hulu on March 19, 2025, at 9 am EST. However, International viewers can watch this series on Disney+.

