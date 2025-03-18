How many episodes will be there in Hulu’s Good American Family? Episode count, release schedule, and more

Hulu is bringing to us a new psychological drama, Good American Family. It premieres tomorrow, March 19, 2025, with its first two episodes. The series will consist of eight episodes and is executive-produced by Ellen Pompeo.

The plot of the series is inspired by the true story of Natalia Grace and a Midwestern couple who adopted the former, believing that she was a little girl with dwarfism. However, they gradually started realizing it when inconsistencies in Natalia's manners as well as in medical records started showing up.

Starring Mark Duplass and Imogen Reid, Good American Family is produced by Calamity Jane and 20th Television.

How many episodes will be there in Hulu’s Good American Family? Release schedule explored

Good American Family premieres tomorrow, March 19, 2025, with its first two episodes on Hulu. The streaming platform drops new episodes at 12 am PT/3 am ET, so we can expect the show to premiere tomorrow on the streaming service around this time.

New episodes of Good American Family will be released weekly and the series will run through March 19 to April 30. The full release schedule of all the episodes of Good American Family are as follows:

Episode 1 – March 19, 2025

Episode 2 – March 19, 2025

Episode 3 – March 26, 2025

Episode 4 – April 2, 2025

Episode 5 – April 9, 2025

Episode 6 – April 16, 2025

Episode 7 – April 23, 2025

Episode 8 – April 30, 2025

What is the Hulu series all about?

The official logline for Good American Family, as per Hulu, is as follows:

"Told from multiple points of view, as a means to explore issues of perspective, bias, and trauma, this compelling drama is inspired by the disturbing stories surrounding a Midwestern couple who adopts a girl with a rare form of dwarfism."

It continues:

"But as they begin to raise her alongside their three biological children, mystery emerges around her age and background, and they slowly start to suspect she may not be who she says she is. As they defend their family from the daughter they’ve grown to believe is a threat, she fights her own battle to confront her past and what her future holds, in a showdown that ultimately plays out in the tabloids and the courtroom.”

The description of episode 1, Almost Like a Prayer, reads:

“Reeling from the grief of a failed adoption, the Barnett family gets a second chance when they get a call about a little girl named Natalia.”

The official synopsis of episode 2, Jump the Jitters Out, is as follows:

“Natalia starts at school and Kristine’s suspicions about the adoption deepen. Michael receives unexpected news at work.”

Katie Robbins serves as creator and executive producer of the series along with Sarah Sutherland. Ellen Pompeo also joins as executive producer through her production banner Calamity Jane with Laura Holstein, alongside Andrew Stearn, Dan Spilo, Niles Kirchner, and Mike Epps.

Good American Family is directed and executive produced by Liz Garbus and is produced by 20th Television.

Cast list explored

The Hulu series stars the following actors in their respective roles:

Ellen Pompeo as Kristine Barnett, Natalia's adoptive mother

Mark Duplass as Michael Barnett, Natalia's adoptive father

Imogen Faith Reid as Natalia Grace

Dulé Hill as Brandon Drysdale

Sarayu Blue as Valika

Christina Hendricks as Cynthia Mans

Kim Shaw as Jennifer

Don't miss the Good American Family premiering tomorrow on the streaming platform.

