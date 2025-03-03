Is Hulu down? Users encounter error code P-Edu122 while trying to stream the Oscars 2025

The 2025 Oscars ceremony was held on Sunday, March 2, 2025, at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, and featured Conan O'Brien's debut as a host. While the awards were broadcast live on ABC and streamed on Hulu, users seemed to face issues while trying to use the streaming media service, indicating that Hulu was down.

As per Downdetector, an uptime monitoring website, the award ceremony began at 4 pm PT, but by 4:24 pm PT, over 34000 users reported issues accessing the event on Hulu. Some users complained that they could not log in, while others reported seeing a black screen when they tried to watch the event.

Others also mentioned seeing the code 'P-Edu122' and certain individuals' Hulu screens displayed that the award's telecast "isn't available to watch in your location."

Hulu customers also took to X to express their discontent with the streaming service, with one person claiming that the platform owed them a refund.

"#Hulu owes me a d*mn refund right about now. All that advertisement about streaming the #Oscars2025, only for the site to not work."

"If I have to find out Demi Moore won her first Academy Award through a tweet I will tear this place down. Hulu, fix your sh!t." another X user expressed

"Y'all better give everyone a free month at the very least. App crashing and logging people out on Oscar night. This sucks ass." an internet user commented

Many X users tweeted with #HuluDown, expressing their concerns about not being able to stream the Oscars 2025. However, the streaming media service tweeted a statement assuring users that they were trying to fix the issue. They stated that their team was "actively investigating," and they hoped to have the service up and running soon.

"Having issues logging in? If so – we’re on it! Our team is actively investigating, and we hope to have things back up and running soon.," they wrote.

What is P-Edu122? Details on fixing the Hulu error code to stream the Oscars 2025 explored

According to Times Now, the error code P-Edu122 encountered by users trying to stream the Oscars 2025 on Hulu refers to geo-restriction or account-related issues, particularly when accessing the streaming platform's Live TV service.

A June 2024 report by backup solution service provider AOMEI mentioned that error P-Edu122 can result from several issues. These include an unstable or slow internet connection, an outdated version of the Hulu app causing compatibility issues, problems with the Hulu account, or incompatible devices, including outdated device firmware.

The news publication's portal suggested certain steps that could be taken to fix the error causing issues while streaming the Oscars 2025:

The first step is to disable proxies or VPNs that can affect the streaming service's location settings

Next, update the Hulu app, ensuring it is the streaming service's latest version to avoid incompatibility

Clear the app's cache and data. This will sort out any performance issues.

Make sure your device has updated firmware and is compatible with Hulu

One can also reach out to the streaming platform in case the issue persists despite taking the abovementioned steps.

In December 2024, ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Oscars would be live-streamed on Hulu for the first time.

The prestigious award function will be available for on-demand viewing on Hulu on March 3, 2025.

