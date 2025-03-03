“I know The Academy is pissed” — Internet reacts as Conan O’Brien aims a joke at Karla Sofía Gascón during his Oscars monologue 

Host Conan O’Brien took a dig at Karla Sofía Gascón during his opening monologue at the 2025 Academy Awards held on Sunday, March 02, 2025. The Emilia Pérez star, who is nominated for the best actress this evening, recently faced backlash for her controversial social media posts.

Ad

Addressing the tweets, O’Brien noted:

"Little fact for you: ‘Anora’ uses the F-word 479 times. That’s three more than the record set by Karla Sofía Gascón’s publicist."

As the audience erupted in laughter, the host then pitched his voice to imitate the publicist and remarked:

"You tweeted WHAT?!"

Conan then proceeded to jokingly remind the actress that if she were to tweet about the Oscars, his name was Jimmy Kimmel.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

As the monologue went viral, internet users were quick to react. One praised O'Brien, noting:

"he's being way too genuinely funny, I know The Academy is pissed."

A comment reacting to the news (Image via X/ @sigmatic_)

Many continued to applaud O'Brien's jokes, even hoping he continues to host other award shows.

Ad

"A+ opening monologue," one wrote.

"nah he’s my goat, i’m crying bro," another added.

"i’ve seen enough i need him hosting every award show from now on," a fan noted.

Others criticized Gascón.

"this was funny until he shouted her out and people clapped ..??" a user expressed.

"the way everyone groaned as if he was too disrespectful meanwhile she’s top 100 most racist people of all time," another remarked.

Ad

"Conan woke up and chose Twitter beef," one stated.

While Karla Sofía Gascón attended the Oscars, she skipped the red carpet, choosing to make a low-key entrance

Karla Sofía Gascón recently made headlines after she became the first openly transgender woman to be nominated for best actress in a leading role at the Oscars. In light of the news, several of her controversial past tweets resurfaced.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This included her suggesting a Muslim ban in Europe, comments about George Floyd, using slurs against the LGBTQ+ community, and criticizing the Academy for its diversity efforts. One of the posts saw Gascón reportedly calling her co-star Selena Gomez a "rich rat." Journalist Sara Hagi shared screenshots of the posts (Gascón's original ones since deleted) spanning from May 2016 to April 2023.

In light of the news, Netflix reportedly began distancing itself from the star in order to promote the rest of the Emilia Pérez cast during its Oscar campaign. At the time, it was unclear if Karla Sofía Gascón would attend the 97th Academy Awards.

Ad

According to a report by Page Six, Gascón did attend the ceremony— however, she avoided the red carpet. The star stunned in an elegant black one-shouldered gown, and was seated just in front of Gomez.

Ad

During Friday's interview with The Hollywood Report's Awards Chatter podcast, Bill Kramer, the CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, urged people to have an "air of respect" for the nominee.

"The Academy does not condone hate speech — I want to be very clear about that. Karla’s nomination is historic. That’s really important. She’s still a nominee. We honor that, but we do not condone hate speech," Kramer stated.

Ad

Kramer continued to add:

"If Karla joins us for the night, I hope there is an air of respect. We have over 200 nominees. The night is about much more than one person. We are there to celebrate all of our nominees."

Karla Sofía Gascón has since apologized for her comments.

The Oscars 2025 are being held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles. It is broadcast live on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback