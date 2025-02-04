"They want to cancel me"— Karla Sofía Gascón releases statement after reports of being removed from Emilia Pérez Oscar campaign

Karla Sofía Gascón was recently removed from Emilia Pérez's Oscar campaigns and events. The Oscar-nominated actress was supposed to fly from her home in Spain to Los Angeles this week for a week of awards campaigning. But, per Hollywood Reporter on Monday, February 3, 2025, Netflix has dropped her from many awards activities and she is no longer expected to come to the US amid recent controversies.

After the news that she was removed from Emilia Pérez's promo materials and events went public, Karla Sofía Gascón took to social media to ask for help. The Spanish actress wrote on her Instagram on Tuesday, February 4, 2025, which was translated by Latin Times from Spanish to English:

"I only seek the freedom to exist without fear, to create art without barriers, and to move forward with my new life. They want to cancel me. I ask Hollywood experts, journalists who know me and have followed my career—how do I move forward?"

Karla Sofía Gascón said that she gave her "heart and soul" to the Emilia Pérez family and thanked the people who recognized her work and understood her journey, including her team and castmates. The film's director, Jacques Audiard, also got a special mention from the Spanish actress.

Karla Sofía Gascón to miss four awards shows this week amid controversy

As Netflix distanced itself from Karla Sofía Gascón amid the controversy of her resurfaced tweets, it appeared that the Spanish actress will be skipping four awards shows this week. Per the Hollywood Reporter, Gascón was supposedly going to attend the AFI Awards Luncheon on Thursday, February 6, 2025, with Audiard and co-stars Zoe Sandaña and Selena Gomez.

However, per the outlet, with Netflix scaling back its support for the actress and not paying for her plane tickets to the US, it looked like she would be missing the gathering at the Four Seasons.

Another event scheduled for this week's Oscars campaigning includes the Critics Choice Awards on Friday, February 7, 2025. Karla Sofía Gascón Was also scheduled to attend the PGA Awards the following day at Century City's Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. The Directors Guild Awards is scheduled for the same day and Emilia Pérez was nominated for top awards for both shows, per the Hollywood Reporter.

Gascón was also scheduled to attend the Sunday, February 9, 2025, event at Sandra Barbara to participate in the Virtuoso Award. She was supposedly going to be one of the recipients, other than Selena Gomez, and fellow best actress nominee for I'm Still Here, Fernanda Torres.

However, it looked like she would be missing the busy awards week with the ongoing tensions between Gascón and the streamer, per the Hollywood Reporter. It came after the controversy that the Spanish actress has been facing after years-old alleged controversial tweets about racism and Islamophobia resurfaced. Moreover, Karla Sofía Gascón had a lengthy interview with CNN en Esapańol without consultation or coordination with Netflix.

Per the Hollywood Reporter, the actress and Netflix don't have direct communication with each other anymore and are instead communicating through her agent. The outlet also reported that Netflix has ceased to provide the usual courtesies it affords to one of its Oscar contenders, including facilitating their attendance at awards shows and other gatherings.

In the meantime, the final round of voting for the Oscars, where Karla Sofía Gascón was nominated for best actress, is scheduled to start on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

