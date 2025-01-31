"Her PR person sucks"— Internet reacts as Karla Sofía Gascón deactivates X account after facing backlash over resurfaced posts

Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón deactivated her X account as of the morning of Friday, January 31, 2025, after recent backlash on alleged offensive years-old tweets and her subsequent apology. For the unversed, the actress came under fire from netizens on Thursday, January 30, 2025, after some controversial tweets she made from 2020 to 2021 about Muslims, George Floyd, and diversity of the 2021 Oscars ceremony came out.

Among her old tweets that resurfaced was one where she called George Floyd a "drug addict swindler." Following the backlash, Gascón apologized via a statement to Variety the day she deactivated her X account, acknowledging the "hurt" that her past social media posts have caused and further saying:

"As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness."

Amid the ensuing scandal, and now her decision to deactivate her X account, more netizens shared their comments about Karla Sofía Gascón's ordeal.

"Her PR person sucks. They should have told her to delete her Twitter yesterday as soon as the first tweet was discovered," a Reddit user commented.

More netizens agreed that she should have deactivated her X account long before her old tweets came out, with others noting that it's "too late" now, and her tweets are now plastered on the internet.

"Honestly some of the things she said I can't believe another human would say....so its too late for me," a Reddit user wrote.

"She should have done that months ago," a Reddit user added.

"Too bad her tweets still exist," another user on Reddit wrote.

Meanwhile, other social media users doubled down on how the controversy will affect Karla Sofía Gascón's Oscar campaign, which they said was not looking good for her now.

Following the Oscar nominations last week, Gascón became the first openly trans actor to get a nomination for her leading role in Emilia Pérez.

"Imagine f**king up your opportunity for an Oscar.. couldn't be me. How did nobody from her team, the movies team, etc do any background research on her? Not even looking at her twitter? The casting director and director didn't do their due diligence that's for sure shame on them," a user on Reddit wrote.

"Yeah, she just guaranteed she won't win. I wonder how the maga universe will take this. They hate trans, but love racist free speech, Hahaha, But also, eff her," another Reddit user said.

Karla Sofía Gascón opens up about why she deactivated her X account amind her recent controversy

A day after receiving backlash of her resurfaced controversial tweets, Karla Sofía Gascón deactivated her X account and shared with The Hollywood Reporter why. In a January 31, 2025, article from the outlet, which was marked an exclusive, the actress wrote (translated from Spanish):

"I'm sorry, but I can no longer allow this campaign of hate and misinformation to affect neither my family nor me anymore, so at their request I am closing my account on X."

Gascón further mentioned that she had been getting death threats and had been "insulted, abused, and harassed to the point of exhaustion" amidst the controversy. She also noted about having a daughter to "protect" throughout the whole online backlash.

Karla Sofía Gascón recently made history after becoming the first transgender woman to win the trophy for Best Actress at the Cannes Film Festival, which she shared with her Emilia Pérez co-stars Zoe Saldaña, Selena Gomez, and Adriana Paz.

