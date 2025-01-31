"We don't accept her apology"- Internet reacts as Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón apologises for past racist and Islamophobic posts

The Oscars 2025 season continues to remain complicated as Emilia Pérez star Karla Sofía Gascón got involved in another major controversy. This time, the actress' past posts were dug out on X (formerly Twitter) where she had posted many racist and islamophobic tweets. Commenting on situations like George Floyd and more, the actress came under heavy fire online.

Many fans called for Karla Sofía Gascón's Best Actress nomination at the 2025 Oscars to be revoked and criticized her for her past remarks. After much scrutiny, the actress released a statement to Variety apologising for her old racist posts and the hurt she caused through them. The actress wrote:

"“I want to acknowledge the conversation around my past social media posts that have caused hurt,” she said in a statement. “As someone in a marginalized community, I know this suffering all too well and I am deeply sorry to those I have caused pain. All my life I have fought for a better world. I believe light will always triumph over darkness.”

However, her apology didn't go well online as many felt that the Emilia Pérez star's apology didn't come across as genuine. Some reactions are as follows.

"I speak for everyone when I say we don't accept her apology," said one fan.

"Can they at least try to make it Not look like an email draft one of her PR reps typed up lol cropping out the icon as well because it sure as hell isn’t her saying that," said another fan on X.

"Credit where it’s due, 'I believe light will always triumph over darkness' is kind of an all-timer weird line to throw into an apology," joked another fan on X.

Fans continued to criticize Karla Sofía Gascón as they were severly disappointed by the posts that came out in the hours before the apology. Many users online continued to express their anger.

"In the case of Emilia Pérez and Karla Sofía Gascón there really is no need to separate the art from artist," said one fan.

"Every 45 minutes we find out there’s another group of people Karla Sofía Gascón has written hateful things about," said another user on X.

"Curious about how the emilia perez cast and academy voters will respond to karla sofia gascon’s islamophobic and vile tweets. the fact that these tweets span years, and there are so many of them, prove that these are her consistent and blatant beliefs," said another user on X.

This isn't the first controversy for Emilia Pérez or Karla Sofía Gascón

Prior to this controversy, Karla Sofía Gascón had come under fire when she claimed that fellow Oscar nominee Fernanda Torres' team had contributed to the negative discourse surrounding her. This also caused massive backlash online which led to the actress clarifying her statements and saying that she didn't meant to point fingers at Torres, but rather was talking about the discussion around her.

As for Emilia Pérez, the film has been heavily criticized for sterotyping Mexican culture and portraying the trans community improperly on screen.

As of now, Emilia Pérez is leading this year's Oscar nominations.

