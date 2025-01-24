"Deserved no nominations"— Fans furious as Emilia Perez receives 13 nominations at the Oscars 2025

The nominations for the Oscars 2025 were revealed yesterday, on January 23, 2025, and it saw Emilia Pérez receive 13 nominations. Ranging from categories like Best Picture, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Best Score, and more, the film received the most nominations out of any other features this year at the 2025 Academy Awards.

However, this caused Oscars 2025 and Emilia Pérez to receive severe backlash from fans who mentioned that the film didn't "deserve" its nominations. The film follows a cartel boss who makes an unusual request to a Mexican lawyer to fully help her transition into becoming a woman, and while the film did receive a warm reception, the audience reviews, especially from the LGBTQ+ community, haven't been positive.

Many took to X following the announcement of the nominations to showcase their disappointment with Emilia Pérez’s nominations at the 2025 Academy Awards.

"Emilia Perez deserved no nominations. It’s a fauxgressive vanity project by some guy who couldn’t even bother to research the Mexico or the trans experience. If it wins, it’s a win for mediocrity and laziness," commented one fan on X.

"Emilia perez getting 2 nominations for original song when they sound like they were translated on google by someone who has never heard a latino song in their lives," said another fan.

"I can’t even wrap my head around ‘Emilia Pérez’ getting THIRTEEN (13!!!) #Oscars nominations. Quite possibly the worst movie ever (mid-scores from audiences & critics) to get double digit nominations. Baffling," said another fan on X.

"I am Emilia Perez’s number one hater, I dont care who wins during the oscars but i need to see that “movie” lose every category," joked one fan.

"Conclave but it's about the Oscar voting process and trying to prevent Emilia Perez from getting elected Best Picture," joked another fan.

Other fans also further criticized the film for being a poor representation of the trans community and were further furious about its Oscars 2025 nominations.

"Snubbing TV Glow while “emilia perez” receives THIRTEEN nominations is disgusting and perfectly encapsulates the current state of trans representation in the industry," said one fan.

"'How did Emilia Pérez get so many nominations'cbecause the Academy loves ‘well-meaning’ paternalistic issue movies that are offensive to every group of people they’re supposedly advocating for," said another fan.

"My favorite thing about Emilia Perez is it feels like it was written by somebody who doesn’t speak English or Spanish as a first language, knows nothing about Mexico or the trans experience, and has perhaps never heard a song before," joked another fan.

Emilia Pérez makes history with 13 nominations at the Oscars 2025

With Emilia Pérez receiving 13 nominations at the Oscars 2025, it made it the first international film to have received so many nominations. The film was then followed up by Wicked, which received 10 nominations. The Brutalist also matched that number, while A Complete Unknown and Conclave received five nominations each.

Other films that received nominations included Anora, Dune: Part Two, The Substance, and more. Films like Furiosa and Challengers walked away with not a single nomination at the Oscars 2025, which left many fans disappointed as well. Viewers can tune in for the awards ceremony when it takes place on March 2, 2025, on ABC.

