"She thinks that her racism never hurt anyone" — Internet reacts as Emilia Perez star Karla Sofía Gascón denies being racist

Karla Sofía Gascón broke down during an interview while defending herself following the backlash she received after years-old controversial tweets came out last week. In a one-hour-long interview with CNN en Español on Saturday, February 1, 2025, evening, she denied being racist, saying:

"I am not a racist, nor am I anything that all these people have taken it upon themselves to try to make others believe that I am."

Gascón addressed her resurfaced posts, further defending herself, saying that she had gone out of her way to avoid harming anyone or anything.

"What have I done in my life? What have I done? I haven't killed a single fly. When I have a spider in my house I put a little glass on it so as not to kill it and take it out to the street."

Meanwhile, following her interview, netizens pointed out how Karla Sofía Gascón is seemingly privileged for her opinion. One Reddit user wrote:

"Girly was born privileged, and it shows. I honestly do think SHE thinks that her racism never hurt anyone. She seems to be one of those people who think the only thing that counts as racism is physical violence."

Fan comment on Karla Sofía Gascón (Image via @foxscribbles/Reddit)

Some social media users called the Emilia Pérez star "full of herself" for how she defended herself from being called a racist.

"She really compared calling Selena a 'rich rat'oto saving spiders, this PR tour is wild," an X user commented.

"Says she goes out of way to avoid harming anyone—'when I have a spider in my house I put a little glass on it so as not to kill it and take it out on to the street.' This can't be real bro wtf," another X user wrote.

"She's so full of herself, she truly believe she did nothing wrong," a user on X added.

Other netizens slammed Karla Sofía Gascón for failing to own up to her mistakes instead of making excuses.

"So an hour long interview, from her pov, and she even falls to own up and apologize," an X user said.

"It's difficult to deal with a person who is incapable of admitting their mistakes. It would be much more ethical and respectable to take responsibility rather than keep making excuses for proven facts," an X user added.

Karla Sofía Gascón says she won't be renouncing her Oscar nomination amid recent controversy

During the interview, CNN en Español anchor Juan Carlos Arciniegas asked the actress if she would be renouncing her Oscar nomination in light of the current controversy. Karla Sofía Gascón responded, saying she wouldn't. Defending herself and the job she did in Emilia Pérez, she said:

"I cannot renounce a nomination because what I have done is a job and what is being valued is my acting work. And I cannot renounce a nomination either because I have not committed any crime nor have I harmed anyone."

She also slammed the people who, according to her, "dedicated themselves to searching" and started a dirty tricks campaign against her right in the middle of the voting period, where they could "do the most damage."

Karla Sofía Gascón has bagged an Oscar nomination for Actress in a Leading Role along with Cynthia Erivo, Mikey Madison, Demi Moore, and Fernanda Torres. The 97th Academy Awards is set to be held on March 2, 2025.

