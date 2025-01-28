“Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker”- Emilia Perez star Selena Gomez hits back at US Senate candidate’s deportation threat on Instagram

Selena Gomez is making headlines for delivering a response to a U.S. Senate candidate’s allegedly controversial remarks. The Emilia Pérez star recently clapped back at Senate hopeful Sam Parker, who suggested she should be deported.

The controversy began when Selena shared a now-deleted video on Instagram. In the clip, Selena addressed the effects of Trump-era deportation policies, particularly on immigrant families. Holding back tears, she spoke about the heartbreak of children being separated from their families, saying:

“All my people are getting attacked. The children. I don’t understand. I wish I could do something, but I can’t.”

The post quickly gained traction, drawing support from fans, advocacy groups, and public figures. However, it also sparked backlash from critics who accused her of promoting "fake activism."

Among the latter group was Sam Parker, a U.S. Senate candidate, who took things a step further by making a series of seemingly inflammatory remarks.

Parker tweeted:

“Selena Gomez picked illegals over America… Maybe Selena should be deported, too.”

He doubled down on his campaign account, posting:

“Deport Selena Gomez.”

The remarks shocked many because Selena is a natural-born U.S. citizen, hailing from Grand Prairie, Texas. In the past, Selena has identified as a third-generation Mexican American.

In light of Parker's response, Selena took to Instagram Stories to write:

“Oh Mr. Parker, Mr. Parker. Thanks for the laugh and the threat,” she wrote.

More about Emilia Perez star Selena Gomez's citizenship

Selena Gomez (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Selena Gomez’s family history ties closely to immigration. In the 1970s, Gomez’s aunt reportedly crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in the back of a truck, according to an op-ed Gomez wrote for Time Magazine. Following her aunt’s journey, her grandparents also immigrated to the United States.

Shortly after, Gomez’s father, Ricardo Joel Gomez, was born in Texas, making him a U.S. citizen.

Selena herself was born in Grand Prairie, Texas, in 1992. Her parents separated when she was five, and she was raised by her mother, Mandy Teefey. Despite being born in the U.S., Gomez has publicly acknowledged her Mexican heritage and shared her family’s immigration story on various platforms.

In a Time Magazine op-ed from 2019, she stated:

“Undocumented immigration is an issue I think about every day, and I never forget how blessed I am to have been born in this country thanks to my family and the grace of circumstance.”

Gomez’s experience has shaped her advocacy for immigration issues. She served as an executive producer for Netflix’s Living Undocumented in 2019, a documentary series showing the lives of eight undocumented immigrant families in the U.S.

“I feel fortunate to have been born in this country, but my family’s journey and their sacrifices remind me every day of the importance of fighting for those who come here seeking a better life,” she wrote in her Time op-ed.

Selena Gomez starred in Emilia Perez and received nominations for Best Picture and Best International Feature Film at the 97th Academy Awards and Golden Globe nominations for Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Supporting Actress.

