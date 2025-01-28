Companion (2025): Full list of cast explored

Companion is sci-fi horror film directed and written by Drew Hancock. Distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, the movie will be released in U.S. theaters on January 31, 2025. It will also available in IMAX screenings.

The film follows Iris (Sophie Thatcher), an ordinary woman who joins her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid) and friends on a weekend trip to a remote cabin. However, it’s revealed later that Iris is not human, but a highly advanced AI companion. This revelation shakes Iris's understanding of reality and sets off a chaotic series of events.

Cast members of Companion

1) Sophie Thatcher as Iris

Sophie Thatcher (Image via Getty)

Sophie Thatcher plays Iris, the central character in Companion. The film starts with Iris accompanying her boyfriend Josh to a secluded lakehouse getaway with his friends. But everything takes a turn when she discovers she isn’t human—she’s an AI companion designed to be the perfect partner.

Trending

Actress Sophie Thatcher is best known for her role as Natalie in the hit series Yellowjackets, where she portrays a teenage survivor struggling with trauma. She has also appeared in The Book of Boba Fett as Drash, a member of the Mos Espa biker gang.

2) Jack Quaid as Josh

Jack Quaid (Image via Getty)

Jack Quaid takes on the role of Josh, Iris’s boyfriend and the host of the lakehouse trip. Josh is a self-proclaimed “nice guy,” but his true nature unravels as the story progresses. He is Iris's owner who controls her through an app without her knowledge.

American actor Jack Quaid stars as Hughie Campbell in the popular Prime Video series The Boys, where he plays an everyman caught in a battle against corrupt superheroes. He’s also known for his role in Scream (2022) as Richie Kirsch.

3) Megan Suri as Kat

Megan Suri (Image via Getty)

Megan Suri plays Kat, one of the friends at the lakehouse. Kat is sharp-tongued and doesn’t bother hiding her dislike for Iris. Her relationship with Sergey, the property owner, adds complexity to the group’s interactions. Kat is pivotal in creating the uncomfortable atmosphere that escalates once Iris’ secret is revealed.

Indian-American actress Megan Suri is recognized for her role in Never Have I Ever. She portrays Aneesa, one of the friends of the show protagonist Devi, trying to navigate high school drama. She has also starred in the horror film It Lives Inside (2023).

4) Lukas Gage as Patrick

Lukas Gage stars in Companion (Image via Getty)

Lukas Gage portrays Patrick, who tags along with the group for their getaway. Patrick is Eli’s boyfriend and his easygoing personality makes him one of the few characters who tries to connect with Iris. However, as the truth comes to light, Patrick is forced to confront the reality of Iris’s existence and the group’s unraveling.

The 29-year-old actor Lukas Gage has previously worked in projects such as Euphoria, Smile 2, The White Lotus, and more.

5) Harvey Guillén as Eli

Harvey Guillén stars in Companion (Image via Getty)

Harvey Guillén plays Eli, Patrick’s boyfriend and a friend of Josh. Eli is the most lighthearted member of the group, often providing comic relief in the film’s darker scenes.

Few of the notable projects featuring actor Javier "Harvey" Guillén are What We Do in the Shadows, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, and more.

6) Rupert Friend as Sergey

Rupert Friend stars in Companion (Image via Getty)

Rupert Friend essays the role of Sergey, the owner of the lakehouse and Kat’s older boyfriend. His shady demeanor and cryptic comments make him an unsettling presence in the group.

Rupert is an English actor who has appeared in Canary Black, A Simple Favor, and more. He will next be seen in Jurassic World Rebirth this year.

Supporting cast members

The additional cast of Compainion includes:

Marc Menchaca

Jaboukie Young-White as Teddy

Woody Fu

Younus Howlader as Joy

Companion (2025) is scheduled to be released in theaters across the United States on January 31, 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback