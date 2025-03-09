Where is Grey's Anatomy filmed? All shooting locations explored

Grey's Anatomy has continued to engage viewers since its first episode aired in 2005. The series takes place at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in Seattle, Washington, where we see the professional and personal lives of the characters unfold.

The actual locations where the show is filmed create interest among viewers, while the medical backdrop provides them with a vibrant setting. Most of the production of Grey's Anatomy takes place in Los Angeles, while exterior hospital shots use Fisher Plaza in Seattle as the background.

All of Grey's Anatomy shooting locations

Despite the series taking place in Seattle, its production team films most scenes in Los Angeles, California, using different locations to create the show's fictional medical settings.

Prospect Studios (Los Feliz, Los Angeles, CA)

The main hospital scenes appear on the grounds of The Prospect Studios, which operates from the Los Feliz district of Los Angeles. In 1996, Disney acquired this 22-acre site for filmmaking purposes.

In 2002, they upgraded all its production areas. This prime location with full-service capabilities provides an excellent place to duplicate the medical setting shown on television.

VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center (North Hills, Los Angeles, CA)

The production team selected the VA Sepulveda Ambulatory Care Center in North Hills, Los Angeles, for external shots of Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. The facility provides viewers with an ongoing visual image of the hospital while being used as the production stand-in.

Other directors and producers have made use of the location for their projects, including the movie Argo, which demonstrates its flexibility as a backdrop.

Meredith Grey's House (Seattle, WA)

The home featured for Meredith Grey appears at the actual address, 303 W. Comstock St., in Seattle's Queen Anne neighborhood. The series shows the building as "Intern House," which exists at 613 Harper Lane but not in actual reality.

The property stands out because all major events in the show happen there, both personally and professionally, for the main cast.

Fisher Plaza (Seattle, WA)

Fisher Plaza in Seattle functions as the hospital exterior for Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital on Grey's Anatomy. The Fisher Communications building stands as the filming location for different exterior scenes that include how air ambulances land on the KOMO-TV news helicopter's helipad.

The production staff uses this location to create a realistic Seattle environment because the place stands near well-known landmarks.

Fire Station 23 (Los Angeles, CA)

Los Angeles Fire Department Fire Station No. 23 stands at 225 E. 5th Street and was built in 1910 as a historical firehouse. The Los Angeles Fire Department used this facility as its head office from 1910 to 1920 before the department moved in 1920.

The building functioned at the same time as the official residence of all fire chiefs from 1910 to 1928. Visitors and viewers love the station because its lavish design appeared in many movies like Ghostbusters and The Mask.

Characters Cristina Yang and Owen Hunt resided at Fire Station No. 23 in Grey's Anatomy on-screen.

Calamigos Ranch (Malibu, CA)

Calamigos Ranch in Malibu serves particular episodes for scenes that need an authentic or outdoor environment.

For the marriage of Dr. Miranda Bailey and Dr. Ben Warren, Calamigos Ranch transformed its Main Dining Room to serve as the wedding venue.

Grey's Anatomy cast at Calamigos Ranch (Image via Facebook/@Justin Chambers Online)

The location featured unspoiled countryside that made an excellent setting for the wedding ceremony. During the season 14 finale, Calamigos Ranch served as the wedding venue of Dr. Jo Wilson and Dr. Alex Karev. The ranch setting enhanced the beauty of the celebration.

Big Bear Lake (San Bernardino County, CA)

Big Bear Lake provides its mountainous setting to certain scenes in California's San Bernardino Mountains.

Warren G. Magnuson Park (Seattle, WA)

Grey's Anatomy production staff films outdoor shots at Warren G. Magnuson Park to capture Seattle's scenery. The park offers genuine Pacific Northwest surroundings to support the Seattle look and feel of the show.

Kerry Park (Seattle, WA)

Kerry Park sits on the south side of Queen Anne Hill in Seattle and provides incredible views of the cityscape, where viewers can see the Space Needle plus Mount Rainier far in the distance. The show uses the park to show Seattle city views.

Bainbridge Island Ferry Docks (Seattle, WA)

The Bainbridge Island Ferry docks appear in Seattle scenes of the series to show characters boarding the ferry rides.

Vancouver, British Columbia

Chyler Leigh filmed her season 17 episodes in Vancouver because flight limitations existed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The production team filmed her sequences separately and added them to the episodes through green screen technology.

Toronto, Ontario

The medical professionals Cristina Yang and Callie Torres go to a shopping mall at the start of the season 7 episode Something's Gotta Give.

Production crews filmed the scene at Toronto Eaton Centre, which stands as a significant shopping mall in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Grey's Anatomy as 2025 progresses.

