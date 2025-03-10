The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 ending explained: Why does Timothy steal Gaitok’s gun?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 aired on March 9, 2025, at 9 pm ET on HBO. Mike White has directed the episode, titled Hide or Seek, which is also written by him.

Ad

The latest episode of the satirical comedy series takes the guests outside of the hotel. Most of them party at Greg’s yacht, while others visit the streets of Thailand. Timothy, who has been avoiding his work problems since the last episode, finally speaks to his lawyer and learns that he will likely go to jail and lose his fortune.

Unable to face the crisis, he finds a gun lying around in Gaitok's cabin and steals it with the intention of ending his life.

Ad

Trending

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 episode 4.

Know of Prairie the Shaman? Find out more RIGHT HERE

Timothy takes a drastic step in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4

A poster image of the Ratliffs from The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@streamonmax)

Timothy resorts to taking his wife's anti-anxiety pills to deal with the mounting stress of the money laundering scandal that can potentially destroy his family, career, and life. Nevertheless, he joins his family for Gary's yacht party and steals his wife's prescription bottle after getting an anxiety attack on the boat.

Ad

Meanwhile, Piper confides in Lochlan that she plans to move to Thailand for a year after graduating college. She also mentions that she came here to sign up at the meditation center and not to interview a monk for her college thesis, as she had told her family. Piper asks her younger brother to speak in support of her when she breaks the news to her parents at dinner.

Lochlan initially agrees but later decides to stay back with Saxon for the late-night party on the yacht, while their parents and sister return to the hotel in the evening.

Ad

When Piper sits down with her parents for dinner, Victoria unintentionally starts talking about tax cheaters, leaving her husband feeling worse. He takes his phone back from Pam temporarily and calls his lawyer, Chuck, for the latest information while standing near Gaitok's security cabin.

Gaitok and Mook as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@taymettt)

He is shocked to learn that Kenny has cooperated with the FBI agents, which makes him the next target. Chuck advises his client that his best option is to plead guilty to fraud and embezzlement and serve a few months behind bars in a federal prison. He also states that the FBI has most likely frozen all his assets, including his house, at this time.

Ad

But Timothy snaps back that he would rather die than tell his family he has lost his fortune and is headed for jail.

At the beginning of The White Lotus season 3 episode 4, Gaitok is handed a licensed gun by Pee Lek to avoid further incidents like the armed robbery from episode 2. He is told to practice using the weapon at a gun range after his shift ends. In the evening, Gaitok takes the gun out and leaves it at his desk when Mook shows up at his cabin unannounced.

Ad

After chatting for a while, he walks her back to the hotel's lobby, leaving his cabin unattended the whole time.

It is at this time that Timothy notices the gun lying around the desk and steals it before Gaitok can return to the cabin. He clearly plans to kill himself, as he knows well that he cannot find a way out of the predicament and would do anything to avoid the shame of letting his family down.

Ad

Rick comes clean to Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4

Rick Hatchett as seen in The White Lotus season 3 (Image via Instagram/@hbo)

Chelsea forces Rick to attend Gary's yacht party in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4. As expected, he sulks around the whole time while Chelsea happily mingles with everyone. Frustrated with his sour mood, Chelsea gives her boyfriend an ultimatum to either open up to her or she will end their relationship altogether.

Ad

Rick chooses the first option and shares how his mother disclosed on her deathbed that his father was killed by Jim Hollinger, White Lotus's owner and Sritala's husband. His father had come to Thailand before his birth to help the locals fight against some land-grabbing Americans and was killed in the ordeal.

His trip to Bangkok is motivated by his desire to confront the man who changed the course of his life forever. Despite Chelsea's objections, he leaves the party in the evening to catch a flight to the capital city. Chelsea decides to stay back on the yacht to enjoy the full moon with Chloe, Saxon, Lochlan, and the others.

Ad

Also read: The White Lotus season 3: Full list of cast explored

Belinda learns about Tanya's fate in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4

Belinda as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 (Image via Instagram/@hbo)

In the morning, Belinda speaks to her son Zion and gets excited about him coming to the hotel the next day. While having lunch with Pornchai, she again broaches the subject of Greg and Tanya. Later, she goes online and discovers that Tanya died in Sicily under suspicious circumstances while being married to Greg.

Ad

She also learns that Greg refused to cooperate with the authorities during the investigation. While googling Greg, she finds out that he worked as the deputy director for the Bureau of Land Management but has been living in Thailand under a false identity.

At the end of The White Lotus season 3 episode 4, Greg looks up Belinda and her son online, hinting that he has something sinister planned for them.

Jaclyn and her friends go outdoors in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4

Kate, Jaclyn, and Laurie as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 (Image via Instagram/@carriecoon)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 4 begins with Jaclyn calling her husband Harrison, who has been ignoring her messages and calls since the start of the trip. At breakfast, the friends plan to explore their surroundings and ask Valentin for suggestions. They turn up at the beach club suggested by him but feel aghast when they realize the location is exclusively for senior citizens.

Ad

The women return to the hotel to steal Valentin away for the rest of the day and task him with showing them a good time. He promises to take them to a fun and exciting place that will open in an hour's time. He leaves them in the middle of a busy market street to do shopping while he goes searching for his friends to join them.

Before leaving, he mentions that the locals are celebrating the Songkran Festival, which marks the start of the traditional Thai New Year. It is celebrated with water gun fights, and soon enough, the local kids start shooting the women with water guns until they get fully drenched. They escape by hiding inside a convenience store for an hour and later catch up with Valentin and his friends, Alexei and Vlad, for an evening of fun.

Ad

All episodes of The White Lotus can be streamed on Max.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback