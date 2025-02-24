The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 ending explained: Does Chelsea get attacked by an armed robber?

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 premiered on Sunday, February 23, 2025, at 9 pm ET on HBO. The episode, titled Special Treatments, is written and directed by the show's creator, Mike White.

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 covers the second day of the guests staying at the White Lotus Hotel in Thailand. The guests spend their day rejuvenating by getting spa and wellness treatments catered to their specific needs. In the evening, an armed robber enters the hotel's jewelry shop and points his gun at Chelsea but does not harm her.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for The White Lotus season 3 episode 2.

What happens to Rick and Chelsea in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2?

Rick and Chelsea as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

In the morning, Mook reminds Chelsea about her body scrub and waxing appointment scheduled for the day. She also confirms Rick's stress management session with Dr. Amrita, which Chelsea signed him up for. During the session, Rick opens up about feeling empty inside. He also adds that he operates at a stress level of 8 at all times and takes weed to cope with it.

Speaking of his tragic childhood, Rick divulges that his father was murdered before he was born and his mother was a drug addict who overdosed when he was 10.

In the afternoon, Chelsea runs into Chloe, and the two women go shopping together at a jewelry store inside the hotel premises. While Chloe is in the dressing room, an armed robber barges in wearing a balaclava, points his gun at Chelsea, and steals valuables before escaping. The robber has an altercation with Gaitok on his way out and hits him on the head before driving away.

Chelsea and Rick meet up with Chloe and Greg (who goes by Gary now) for dinner. Chloe shares that she met Gary on a matchmaking site in Dubai, making Rick think she is a ho**er. When Gary wrongly mentions Chloe is French, when she is, in fact, Canadian, it depicts how little the two know each other.

Furthermore, Sritala performs a beautiful Thai song for her guests as they enjoy their meals. Rick overhears her saying that she is leaving for Bangkok tomorrow to meet her husband, Jim. He clearly has some unfinished business with Jim and hence plans to travel to the city too.

Gaitok proposes to Mook in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2

Mook and Gaitok as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Before starting their shifts in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2, Gaitok asks Mook to have lunch with him that day as he wants to tell her something important. In the afternoon, he coyly admits to having feelings for Mook. Gaitok tells her all the reasons they will make a good couple, but she politely turns him down.

After finding out about Gaitok's attack, Mook checks up on him before ending her shift. Despite being in pain, he feels much better after seeing Mook get worried about him, indicating that Gaitok is not ready to let go of her as yet.

Jaclyn and her friends continue their passive-aggressive behavior

Laurie, Jaclyn, and Kate as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 begins with Kate and Jaclyn continuing their conversation from the previous episode. The two friends gossip about Laurie behind her back, picking apart her life and career under the guise of being concerned.

They act shocked at Laurie having to pay palimony to her freeloading husband after divorce. They also pity her young daughter, Ellie, who would act out by hitting other kids and needed to change schools twice.

The next morning at breakfast, Kate stops by the Ratliffs' table and introduces herself to Victoria. She reminds her that they spent an entire weekend together at their mutual friend Claire Popovich's baby shower years ago. But Victoria does not seem to remember her and replies curtly, making the conversation much more awkward than it needs to be.

At night, Kate and Laurie take turns criticizing Jaclyn while she heads to her room for some quiet reading. Laurie calls her competitive and a narcissist, and Kate slams her looks. They also think that Jaclyn and her younger husband don't get along and must be living apart, despite Jaclyn gushing about how much they love each other.

Timothy Ratliff faces potential legal trouble

Timothy Ratliff as seen in the HBO anthology series (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

In The White Lotus season 3 episode 2, Pam gives each of the Ratliffs their customized itinerary for the day, including their pre-selected wellness treatments. Timothy refrains from joining them, opting to break a sweat at the gym instead.

Lochlan spends time in the deprivation tank, Piper takes a yoga class, and Victoria gets a relaxing body massage. Saxon also opts for a massage but complains about not getting a happy ending, which grosses Piper out but amuses Victoria.

Lochlan tells Piper that Saxon called her hot and thinks she is a virgin, which rightfully offends her. But he downplays it and casually asks about her s*x life, prompting Piper to leave in anger. Over dinner, she takes a dig at Saxon by saying people should stay out of her personal life.

Moreover, Timothy finally hears from Kenny at night after trying to contact him all day long. He frantically says that the FBI has raided his office and mentions that he will likely end up in jail or commit suicide. When Timothy inquires if he is implicated in the money laundering scam as well, Kenny urges his friend to get a lawyer ASAP.

Does Belinda recognize Greg in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2?

Pornchai and Belinda as seen in The White Lotus season 3 episode 2 (Image via Instagram/@thewhitelotus)

Meanwhile, Belinda and Pornchai begin their day by planning to exchange their signature treatments with each other.

Pornchai starts his warrior massage by giving Belinda a foot rub followed by a relaxing shoulder massage. She returns the favor by giving him a back massage after lunch. But she is taken aback when Pornchai steps into the room shirtless and gets distracted by his extremely toned, muscular body.

At dinner, Belinda looks around, and her eyes lock in on Greg/Gary. She finds him familiar but fails to recognize him as a guest from Maui's White Lotus Hotel, where he met Tanya McQuoid.

Viewers can stream episodes of The White Lotus on Max.

