6 mystical shows to watch while waiting for 'Harry Potter' series

The Harry Potter television series is set to move forward, with HBO and Max Content Chairman and CEO Casey Bloys confirming the same in an interview with Deadline on March 10, 2025. He provided significant updates, indicating that writing had begun and casting had opened.

Ad

Bloys also confirmed that Mark Mylod, the director of Succession and Game of Thrones, has joined the project. The production team is actively hiring department heads and searching for young actors to portray the beloved trio of Harry, Ron, and Hermione.

While a recent casting call referenced March, Bloys clarified that this was not a firm production beginning date. For the Harry Potter series premiere, he estimated it for late 2026 or 2027 but said it is too early to have an official schedule.

Ad

Trending

Expressing his eagerness to work on the project, Bloys praised writer Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod, saying he is "very, very happy and excited" about their creative direction on the Harry Potter adaptation.

While the fans anticipate the long-awaited Harry Potter series, here are six magical shows to watch.

Disclaimer: The following list is ranked in no particular order, and the opinions expressed belong solely to the author.

Merlin and other mystical shows to watch while waiting for the Harry Potter series

1) Merlin (5 seasons)

Ad

Merlin is a fantasy-adventure show about restoring magic (Image via Prime Video)

Merlin is a loose adaptation of Arthurian legends in the genre of fantasy-adventure. Teen warlock Merlin is played by Colin Morgan, and Prince Arthur by Bradley James as they wander around Camelot, where King Uther Pendragon has outlawed magic.

Ad

Merlin arrives in Camelot and discovers that his task is to save Arthur, destined to bring Albion together and restore magic. Despite a chaotic start, he saves Arthur's life and serves him, forming an unlikely friendship. As threats like Morgana rise, Merlin must secretly use magic to aid Arthur's destiny.

With Harry Potter following Merlin's magical path, this series reimagines the legendary sorcerer's youth with forbidden magic, friendships, and wars—perfect for fans of magic and heroism.

Ad

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video

2) Stranger Things (4 seasons)

Season 5 of Stranger Things is highly anticipated by fans in 2025 (Image via Netflix)

Stranger Things is the Duffer Brothers' original Netflix series, which premiered in 2016. The story takes place in the 1980s in Hawkins, Indiana, and centers on a group of kids who discover secret government experiments and a mysterious parallel dimension known as the Upside Down.

Ad

Their lives are changed forever when they meet Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic powers. Together, they uncover the sinister secrets of their town. Stranger Things is a blend of supernatural horror, science fiction, and nostalgia, featuring characters who battle both monsters and humans.

Sought after for its suspense, adventure, and camaraderie, there are four seasons, with the long-awaited fifth and final season in 2025.

With supernatural powers, secret experiments, and a parallel universe, Stranger Things offers the magical mystery Harry Potter fans love. Led by the powerful Eleven, its heroic group mirrors the bond of Hogwarts' trio, making it a thrilling watch.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

3) Once Upon a Time (7 seasons)

Once Upon a Time reimagines fairy tales in a modern world (Image via Amazon)

Once Upon a Time is an ABC television drama fantasy series that aired for seven seasons from 2011 to 2018. The series alternates between a fantasy land and the town of Storybrooke, Maine, where the inhabitants are fairytale characters who have lost their memories due to an evil curse.

Ad

Emma Swan, Snow White, and Prince Charming's lost daughter arrives as the prophesied Savior to break the curse. With her son Henry's help, she uncovers the town's secrets.

The show explores changing worlds, past romances, and magical battles, culminating in Seattle's Hyperion Heights, where an aging Henry resides. Once Upon a Time weaves adventure, love, and suspense, retelling fairy tales.

For fans of destiny and magic, Once Upon a Time offers a fantasy world like Harry Potter, where characters fight to retain their true forms and deliver justice.

Ad

Where to watch: Disney+, Prime Video

4) Supernatural (15 seasons)

As the name suggests, Supernatural involves everything supernatural (Image via Prime Video)

Supernatural is a fantasy drama television series (2005–2020) by Eric Kripke. The series features Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles as brothers Dean and Sam Winchester, who hunt demons, ghosts, and other supernatural creatures across America.

Ad

From its premiere on The WB and subsequent transition to The CW, Supernatural began with a dark horror concept: the brothers embark on a quest to find their lost father while battling dark forces. Across 15+ seasons, the show evolved into a story of destiny, sacrifice, and family, constructing a complex mythology that involves heaven, hell, and the afterlife.

With its mix of action and humor, it was soon considered a worldwide favorite. It struck a chord with viewers through its character relationships and continually evolving supernatural threats.

Ad

Like Harry Potter, Supernatural recounts myths, legends, and the struggle between light and darkness. The exploration of the Winchesters' imagination emulates the bravery and sacrifice of the Wizarding World as they battle supernatural creatures and discover secret pasts.

Where to watch: Prime Video, Netflix

5) The Witcher (3 seasons)

The Witcher involves magical beasts (Image via Netflix)

The Witcher is a Netflix fantasy drama TV show by Lauren Schmidt Hissrich based on Andrzej Sapkowski's book series. It is a medieval fantasy world that revolves around Geralt of Rivia, Yennefer of Vengerberg, and Princess Ciri's connected fates. The series stars Henry Cavill, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan.

Ad

It begins with Geralt, Ciri, and Yennefer on their individual paths before they converge in a single timeline. Trapped by destiny, Geralt becomes the guardian of Ciri, protecting her from those who would use her strong magic and Elder Blood for their sinister ends.

For Harry Potter enthusiasts who enjoy fate-drawn characters, The Witcher offers intense combat, magical beasts, and a hero destined to guard a powerful young woman.

Where to watch: Netflix

Ad

6) Shadow and Bone (2 seasons)

Shadow and Bone is about a teenage hero with a secret ability (Image via Netflix)

Shadow and Bone, a fantasy television series produced by Eric Heisserer, is an adaptation of Leigh Bardugo's Grishaverse books. Jessie Mei Li, Ben Barnes, and Archie Renaux star in the series as Alina Starkov, a cartographer orphan who discovers she is a Grisha with the power to save her world.

Ad

In a world ravaged by the deadly Shadow Fold, Grisha magic users bend matter with the Small Science. As war looms, General Kirigan seeks the legendary Sun Summoner—the only one who can destroy the Fold. Once Alina realizes this unique ability, she becomes a target and must survive through shifting allegiances.

Like Harry Potter, Shadow and Bone tells the story of a young hero whose abilities have the potential to change the world. With hidden commands, magic spells, and looming darkness, it is a series not to be missed by mystical show fans.

Ad

Where to watch: Netflix

Apart from these, some more mystical shows to watch while waiting for the Harry Potter series include The Magicians, Locke & Key, Fate: The Winx Saga, A Discovery of Witches, and His Dark Materials.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback