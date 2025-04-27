Is Tina Fey remaking ‘The Golden Girls’? Comedian shuts down viral rumors about recreating the iconic show with Amy Poehler

There has been online chatter about a reboot of the popular 1980s sitcom The Golden Girls featuring Tina Fey. However, the comedian denied any possibility of the show's remake during a recent interview at the premiere of her new Netflix series, The Four Seasons.

Ad

A viral rumor has been resurfacing on the Internet about the remake of Emmy-winning comedy sitcom The Golden Girls. A Facebook page named YODA BBY ABY posted a picture on March 21, 2024, that depicts the show's remake returning on Disney+ in June 2024. The bio of the page, however, clearly says that "The page is 100% satire and fake news.”

Ad

Trending

According to the viral poster, Tina Fey was shown as Dorothy Zbornak, Amy Poehler as Sophia Petrillo, Maya Rudolph as Blanche Devereaux, and Lisa Kudrow as Rose Nylund. In the original show, these characters were played by Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and Betty White, respectively.

When Tina attended the premiere of her latest project on April 24, Entertainment Tonight did an exclusive interview with the 30 Rock star. During the conversation, the interviewer asked Tina Fey about the viral rumor about the show reboot, showing her the aforementioned poster. To which she candidly replied,

Ad

"Oh, this. I did know about this. I like that this was fooling people. Like, why would we ever take a picture where Amy and Lisa Kudrow are in costume, but we're not? If this fooled you, you might be a Boomer. And if you're Gen X, and this fooled you, go to a hospital."

Ad

While denying the rumor, Fey said that she would never actually try to do a reboot, praising the original cast by saying, "Those ladies can't be touched." The NBC show aired from 1985 to 1992, depicting the story of four older women living in a shared house.

Besides Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph had also debunked the reboot rumors that were sparked by a viral poster

Ad

While the show is often aired as reruns on different channels, the conversation around the reiteration of the show and fans' theories reemerges every now and then. Posts like these only add fuel to the fire. Tina Fey is not the first one to deny the remake of this show. Maya Rudolph, who is also a part of this viral post, had earlier talked about this.

During her appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in March 2024, Maya Rudolph was also posed with a similar question while showing her the same image.

Ad

“I just want to say, for Amy: whoever did this, f**k you. But I have other ideas! F**k you, dude, whoever did it, but great idea,” Rudolph said about the photoshopped poster.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, published on February 17, 2017, the maker of The Golden Girls, Susan Harris, denied any such possibility,

"They've wanted to do Golden Girls the Musical and re-do Golden Girls, and we've always said no because Golden Girls would not be Golden Girls without that cast," Harris said in the interview.

Ad

Also read: Why was Clinton Kelly in a feud with his ‘What Not to Wear’ co-host? Stylist reveals details of fallout with Stacy London

While Tina Fey denied any possibility of The Golden Girls' remake, she confirmed during the interview that she is working on something with her SNL co-star and comedian Amy Poehler at Universal, hinting at an upcoming movie.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anuj Singh Kushwaha Anuj Singh Kushwaha is a Food writer at Sportskeeda. He has a Bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master’s Degree in History. While preparing for civil services, he started actively engaging in news analysis, beginning to write blogs on technology, finance, and lifestyle as a side gig.



In his pieces, he strives to maintain accuracy and clarity, ensuring relevance and avoiding sensationalism. Prior to joining Sportskeeda, he gained valuable experience at PenDown Writing Services.



A passionate foodie, he enjoys writing on diverse flavors and culinary cultures. He finds the opportunity to share exciting gastronomic trends rewarding, and enjoys connecting people through their shared love for food. In his personal time, he plays virtual chess with friends, and likes to browse a range of videos across YouTube.



Anuj also enjoys taking evening strolls and relishing the local street food. His favorite actor is Keanu Reeves, whom he admires for his humility and generosity, as well as his acting skills in films such as The Matrix and John Wick. Know More