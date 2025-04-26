Saturday Night Live season 50 to end with Bad Bunny as its musical guest

Saturday Night Live season 50 is nearing its end, and the lineup of musical guests set to perform in the last three episodes of the NBC show has been disclosed. On April 24, 2025, SNL's official X page shared details of the upcoming episodes, revealing that season 50 will close with Scarlett Johansson as its host and Bad Bunny as the musical guest.

The season finale will air on May 17, 2025. The other two segments of the trio of remaining episodes of Saturday Night Live will air on May 3 and May 10.

Johansson's appearance on the show on May 17 will mark her seventh time headlining the NBC show. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny's upcoming stint will mark his third time serving as SNL's musical guest. The Johansson-Bad Bunny episode will mark the conclusion of the landmark season of SNL, which, in February, celebrated its 50th anniversary.

Bad Bunny will likely play songs from his 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos in the finale of Saturday Night Live

On Thursday, the NBC show revealed the lineup of hosts and musical guests for the last three episodes of Saturday Night Live. The May 3 episode will see Quinta Brunson hosting with Benson Boone, marking Benson's Saturday Night Live debut. He recently performed at Coachella, making headlines by featuring Queen's guitarist Brian May in one of his performances.

The next segment, the May 10 episode, will feature Walton Goggins, of White Lotus fame, making his debut as a host on Saturday Night Live season 50. His debut will come shortly after his show The Righteous Gemstones concludes on May 4. His other noteworthy works include Justified and The Shield.

Arcade Fire will accompany Walton as the performing band. Lastly, Scarlett Johansson will appear with Bad Bunny for the season finale.

Arcade Fire's appearance during the May 10 episode will mark their sixth time on the show. The rock band will step on stage the day after the release of their album, Pink Elephant. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny, who will be performing as SNL's musical guest for the third time, will likely sing songs from his 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos, which spent three weeks at the top of the Billboard 200.

Bad Bunny made his Saturday Night Live debut in 2021, performing La Noche de Anoche, featuring Rosalía and Te Deseo Lo Mejor. In 2023, he expanded his duties and appeared as both the musical guest and the host. During his performance, he presented songs from Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va Pasar Mañana.

Meanwhile, Scarlett's seventh stint on SNL alongside Bad Bunny will come just ahead of her Jurassic World Rebirth film, set to be released on July 3 via Universal Pictures.

Best known for her work in Sofia Coppola's Lost in Translation and Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Widow and Avengers, she will become the only female to host the NBC show the most times, leaving Tina Fey and Drew Barrymore, who have hosted the show six times each, behind.

The NBC show's season finale will close the 50th installment of the series, which featured an extensive lineup of celebrities and other alumni. The series aired many specials in February, including SNL50: The Homecoming Concert, SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night, and Ladies & Gentlemen... 50 Years of SNL Music.

Saturday Night Live is available to stream on Peacock.

