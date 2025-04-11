Saturday Night Live UK: Everything we know so far about the spinoff 

Saturday Night Live UK is currently under development and is expected to debut in 2026 on Sky Max and the streaming platform NOW. The British version of the iconic sketch comedy series will maintain the same live, fast-paced format that has made the original Saturday Night Live a staple of American television for five decades.

Lorne Michaels, who created the original series, will take on the role of executive producer for Saturday Night Live UK, while also maintaining his production duties on the American edition. As per The Wrap report dated April 10, 2025, the series will be filmed live in London and produced by Broadway Video and Universal Television Alternative Studio’s UK team.

Additional details about the cast, musical guests, and premiere date are expected to be released in the coming months, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter on April 10, 2025.

Has an official premiere date been confirmed for Saturday Night Live UK yet?

As of now, Saturday Night Live UK has not confirmed a specific release date, but the spinoff is officially scheduled to debut sometime in 2026 on Sky Max and the streaming platform NOW.

According to an NBC report dated April 10, 2025, the London-based series will follow the established format of the US version. The announcement came as part of a larger partnership between Sky Studios and NBCUniversal.

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, CEO of Sky Studios, stated in the official release,

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Lorne and the SNL team to bring an all-British version of the show to UK audiences next year – all live from London on Saturday night!”

While the exact premiere date remains unannounced, several outlets, including TV Line and The Hollywood Reporter, confirmed that further details regarding the cast, hosts, and musical guests will be revealed in the coming months. Sky’s statement also emphasized that viewers can expect “a star-studded lineup of hosts.”

What will Saturday Night Live UK be all about?

Saturday Night Live UK will be a localized version of the long-running American sketch comedy series, bringing its signature live format to British audiences for the first time. The show aims to replicate the same weekly structure of topical sketches, guest hosts, musical performances, and a core ensemble cast of UK-based comedians.

Sky Studios CEO Cécile Frot-Coutaz stated,

“For over 50 years Saturday Night Live has held a unique position in TV and in our collective culture, reflecting and creating the global conversation all under the masterful comedic guidance of Lorne Michaels."

She added,

"The show has discovered and nurtured countless comedy and musical talents over the years”

According to a report published by The Guardian on April 10, 2025, the show is expected to include,

"Live, fast-paced style (show)...(cast list of) the funniest British comedians around."

While the names of the cast and guests are still under wraps, Saturday Night Live UK is expected to deliver a blend of political satire, musical parodies, and character-driven comedy that aligns with the format that has defined SNL for decades.

The previous episode of Saturday Night Live featured host Jack Black and aired on April 5, 2025, while the next episode is scheduled for April 12, 2025, with Jon Hamm hosting and Lizzo as the musical guest.

