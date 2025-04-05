Who is hosting SNL tonight (April 5)? Everything to know

On April 5, 2025, SNL returns with its 984th episode, marking the 16th episode of its 50th season airing on NBC at 11:30 pm ET. Actor and comedian Jack Black takes the stage as host for the fourth time, nearly two decades after his last appearance in December 2005.

According to a People report dated April 1, 2025, Black admitted he was experiencing “lots of nightmares” in anticipation of his return, calling it “crazy” and “exciting.” He will be joined by musical guests Elton John and Brandi Carlile, both making their third appearance on SNL, promoting their new joint album Who Believes in Angels?, released on April 4, 2025.

In a promo shared on SNL’s Instagram on April 2, 2025, Black treats his hosting gig like a dinner party, directing cast members to remove their shoes and stressing over soggy asparagus. Another promotional video, uploaded to YouTube on April 3, features John humorously reminding everyone that he is a knight.

Jack Black is on hosting duties for SNL this evening, April 5, 2025

Jack Black returns to SNL tonight for his fourth hosting stint, headlining the 984th episode of the show’s 50th season. Nearly two decades have passed since his last appearance in December 2005. His hosting gig aligns with the release of A Minecraft Movie, where he stars alongside Jason Momoa.

Two promos were released ahead of the broadcast. In a video uploaded to SNL’s YouTube on April 3, Black appears with Elton John and Brandi Carlile, the musical guests for the night, who are making their third appearance on the show. During the exchange, John calmly reminds viewers, “I’m also a knight,” adding to the dry humor.

Another promo, released via SNL’s Instagram on April 2, features Black hilariously misinterpreting his hosting duties as literal house hosting, directing cast members to take off their shoes and frantically preparing Cornish hens and asparagus. Black’s over-the-top kitchen meltdown is part of the sketch.

No official details about the cold open or live sketches have been released, which remains consistent with SNL’s usual practice. However, viewers can expect appearances from the full cast, including Kenan Thompson, Heidi Gardner, and Colin Jost.

A brief look at Jack Black’s career

Jack Black, born Thomas Jacob Black on August 28, 1969, in Santa Monica, California, is an actor, comedian, and musician who has been part of the entertainment industry since the 1980s.

After early roles in films like Dead Man Walking, The Cable Guy, and Enemy of the State, Black gained recognition with his breakout performance in High Fidelity (2000). His leading role in School of Rock (2003) solidified his position in mainstream comedy and earned him a Golden Globe nomination.

Following his rise, Black headlined films like Nacho Libre, King Kong, Tropic Thunder, Goosebumps, and the Jumanji reboots. He has also voiced Po in the Kung Fu Panda series and Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In 2025, he stars in A Minecraft Movie, coinciding with his latest hosting of SNL.

Musically, Black is the frontman of Tenacious D, a rock duo he co-founded with Kyle Gass in 1994. The group won a Grammy Award in 2015. He also runs the YouTube channel Jablinski Games, launched in 2018, which features gaming and vlog content produced with his son.

According to a People report dated April 1, 2025, Black reflected on his return to SNL after nearly 20 years, saying,

“Just so you know, having lots of nightmares, and night terrors and also fond memories flooding back.”

His SNL tenure spans four hosting appearances and one musical guest slot with Tenacious D, making him a recurring figure in the show’s five-decade history.

Saturday Night Live cast, stream options, and air timings

Here is the complete cast lineup for tonight’s April 5, 2025, episode of Saturday Night Live.

Repertory Players:

Michael Che

Mikey Day

Andrew Dismukes

Chloe Fineman

Heidi Gardner

Marcello Hernandez

James Austin Johnson

Colin Jost

Michael Longfellow

Ego Nwodim

Sarah Sherman

Kenan Thompson

Devon Walker

Bowen Yang

Featured Players:

Ashley Padilla

Emil Wakim

Jane Wickline

Where to watch the latest episodes?

Saturday Night Live airs at 11:30 pm ET on NBC. Viewers in the US can watch it via cable or antenna or stream it on Peacock with a premium subscription starting at $7.99 per month.

For international audiences, access depends on regional availability. In India, some episodes and highlights can be viewed on JioCinema through a licensing deal between NBCUniversal and Viacom18, established in 2023.

SNL’s air timings

Tonight’s episode of Saturday Night Live will air live on NBC, with broadcast times varying by local time zones as listed below.

Time Zone Local Air Time Date Pacific Time (PT) 8:30 pm April 5, 2025 Eastern Time (ET) 11:30 pm April 5, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time (GMT) 3:30 am April 6, 2025 Central European Time (CET) 4:30 am April 6, 2025 India Standard Time (IST) 9:00 am April 6, 2025 Japan Standard Time (JST) 12:30 pm April 6, 2025

