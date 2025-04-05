Saturday Night Live: Elton John is set to appear as a musical guest in episode 17

Elton John will make a musical appearance on episode 17 of Saturday Night Live tonight, April 5, 2025. The host is actor Jack Black and the show also features Brandi Carlile as a musical guest. Elton John returns to the SNL stage after more than a decade.

His most recent hosting gig on Saturday Night Live was in 2011, when he hosted and appeared as a musical guest. The new series is one of the promotional activities for his upcoming collaborative album, Who Believes in Angels?, which will be released on April 4. The cast also features Brandi Carlile, who also performs as a musical guest on the same episode of Saturday Night Live.

Elton John’s appearance on Saturday Night Live season 50

Elton John, Brandi Carlile, and Jack Black guest-starred in a promotional video for Saturday Night Live episode 17. In the sketch, cast member Heidi Gardner said she felt overwhelmed,

"Wow, it is so wild to be up here with all of you guys, I am really overwhelmed."

Jack Black responded by asking Heidi Gardner to "take a deep breath" and assuring her that they are, in fact, "totally normal people." Brandi Carlile then responded with a tongue-in-cheek comment, saying the only thing special about them and other individuals is their "fame and money."

Jack Black subsequently humorously added that they also have "immeasurable music talent," adding to the lighthearted and humorous tone of the promo. Elton John concluded the conversation by saying,

“I’m also a knight.”

This brief encounter put the future visibility of guests and acknowledged John's 1998 knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II in focus. Returning to the show having already performed here in 2021 and 2022 was Brandi Carlile, joined by John again to perform songs from her new album.

Jack Black hosting the show coincides with the premiere release of A Minecraft Movie on the same date as the Saturday Night Live show.

Who is Elton John?

Elton John is a legendary singer and composer with a five-decade career, over 300 million records sold, and more than 70 Top 40 hits. He has earned two diamond, 43 platinum, and 26 gold albums.

His 1997 tribute Candle in the Wind 1997 is the best-selling physical single ever, with over 33 million copies sold. He was knighted in 1998 and received the Order of the Companions of Honour in 2021.

He was born as Reginald Kenneth Dwight on March 25, 1947, in Pinner, Middlesex, England. He started playing the piano when he was just three years old and subsequently received training at the Royal Academy of Music.

He achieved EGOT status in January 2024 after winning an Emmy for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium. With nine No. 1 singles and 29 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, he is a music icon.

Beyond music, he worked on The Lion King, Billy Elliot the Musical, and Aida. He also founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation, raising over $450 million for global HIV/AIDS efforts.

Catch Saturday Night Live tonight at 11:30 PM ET on NBC and stream on Peacock.

