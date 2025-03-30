Saturday Night Live season 50 episode 16: Anora star Mikey Madison appears as host

Saturday Night Live season 50 continued its run with episode 16, which aired on March 29, 2025. The episode featured Academy Award-winning actress Mikey Madison as the host, marking her first appearance on the show. Country singer Morgan Wallen returned as the musical guest for his second performance on SNL.

Ad

The Saturday Night Live episode was part of a lineup announced on March 19, which also included hosts and musical guests for the following weeks. Episode 16 contributed to SNL's ongoing legacy, combining elements of film, television, and music.

Mikey Madison makes her Saturday Night Live hosting debut

Ad

Trending

Mikey Madison, known for her roles in Anora, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Scream, and Better Things, made her debut as a host on SNL. Her recent Academy Award win for Anora, which also took home Best Picture, put her in the spotlight before this hosting debut.

In her opening monologue, Madison pointed out that much of her previous film work consisted of intense and violent scenarios. She also referenced being a "horse girl" and recounted a personal story about her twin brother, addressing the Saturday Night Live audience:

Ad

"If you guessed the one who looks like Ron Weasley on testosterone, you win."

Key sketches and performances from the episode

The Saturday Night Live episode featured several sketches, including a political cold open, a returning sketch from a previous season, and a food-related parody.

In the cold open, Madison appeared alongside cast members Ego Nwodim and Sarah Sherman, portraying high school students engaged in gossip within a Signal group chat.

Ad

Ad

The sketch involved Andrew Dismukes as Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who mistakenly engaged in the chat, revealing national secrets in the same casual manner as the students. Bowen Yang portrayed Vice President JD Vance, continuing the conversation, while Marcello Hernández appeared as Marco Rubio.

Another sketch, "Acting Teacher 2," featured a commercial acting instructor, played by Hernández, offering unconventional advice. He told students:

"It's a shoe ad, not a you ad!" while critiquing their performances.

Ad

The sketch served as a follow-up to a similar one from an earlier episode. A different segment, "Big Fat Line," depicted people waiting in line for viral food trends, speaking with exaggerated European accents and accompanied by a musical beat. Joe Jonas made a cameo in the sketch.

Morgan Wallen, the musical guest, returned to Saturday Night Live for his second performance. Additional sketches included "Jury Duty," featuring a judge, played by Nwodim, dealing with unusual jurors, and "Engagement," in which a couple discussed marriage amid a chaotic background.

Ad

Mikey Madison’s Academy Award win and career growth

Ad

Before making her debut on Saturday Night Live, Madison received the Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in Anora. She was among the nominees, including Demi Moore, Cynthia Erivo, Karla Sofía Gascón, and Fernanda Torres. After receiving the award, she expressed gratitude, stating:

"This is a dream come true; I'm probably gonna wake up tomorrow."

She also acknowledged Anora director Sean Baker, saying:

Ad

"I adore you. This is all because of you."

Madison's performance in Anora gained recognition across multiple awards, including a win at the BAFTA Awards. She discussed her career following the film’s success, stating,

"There are some things that I am really excited about and have my fingers crossed."

Catch Saturday Night Live Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET on NBC, with next-day streaming on Peacock.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback