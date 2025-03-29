"It came with its fair share of stress" — Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 star Alicia Sjöberg admits she felt 'overwhelmed' after Oscar Lind split

The second season of Love Is Blind: Sweden premiered on March 13, 2025, bringing together 30 singles between the ages of 25 and 42. Participants from various backgrounds, including teachers, students, and professionals in finance and the arts, entered the experiment to form emotional connections without seeing each other.

Ad

Among them were Alicia Sjöberg, a 31-year-old recruiter, and Oscar Lind, a 29-year-old technical sales professional, who became engaged during the experiment. Following the release of Love Is Blind: Sweden, Alicia reflected on her experience, sharing on Instagram on March 15, 2025,

"I won’t lie—it came with its fair share of stress and nerves about how I’d be perceived."

However, their dynamic changed during the honeymoon phase, leading to growing concerns about their compatibility. Eventually, Oscar decided to end their engagement before the wedding.

Ad

Trending

Alicia Sjöberg opens up about her Love Is Blind: Sweden experience

Alicia and Oscar’s connection in the pods

Ad

During the experiment, Alicia was drawn to Oscar’s willingness to express his emotions. While Oscar mentioned that his awkwardness often led to bad first impressions, Alicia was charmed by him early on. As their bond strengthened, she ended her other connection with Tim to focus solely on Oscar.

Oscar also explored a connection with Milly but ultimately chose Alicia. Their engagement solidified during a pajama party date when Oscar told her:

Ad

"The first impression is the last. You’re the only one I want to keep seeing."

When they met in person, they appeared happy with their decision, showing physical affection and excitement about their future together.

Alicia acknowledges the stress of the experience

Ad

After the season aired, Alicia took to social media to reflect on her journey on Love Is Blind: Sweden. While expressing appreciation for the support she received, she also admitted that the experience had been emotionally demanding. She wrote:

"Being part of this has been ‘one hell of a ride!’" and acknowledged that the process came with stress and uncertainty.

She pointed out that she had been worried about the way she was going to be represented on television, so viewers' reactions took on particular significance. She went on to clarify that it was "everything" to her to know that people recognized the version of Alicia that they saw on television.

Ad

The Love Is Blind: Sweden winner highlighted that she was reassured by the fact that viewers perceived a genuine version of herself throughout the experiment.

Alicia thanks viewers and looks ahead

Ad

Despite the challenges, Alicia expressed gratitude for the messages of encouragement she received. She thanked those who had taken the time to reach out and offer support, writing:

"THANK YOU! For all the love, support, and kind words these past weeks...Thank you to everyone who takes the time to show support — I appreciate you!"

She also hinted that more developments were yet to come, encouraging fans to stay engaged with Love Is Blind: Sweden’s unfolding story. She noted that viewers should “buckle up for the rest of the story,” implying that there were still moments worth watching.

Ad

While she did not share details about her current personal life, her statement suggested that there was more to be revealed.

Fans who watch the full season can expect emotional connections, unexpected twists, and heartfelt moments as the participants navigate the complexities of love and commitment.

Interested viewers can stream Love Is Blind: Sweden season 2 only on Netflix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback